Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,648 in the last 365 days.

Booster shot eligibility expands

Posted on Jan 6, 2022 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is adopting the most recent COVID-19 booster shot recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Effective immediately:

  • DOH recommends a single Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer) vaccine booster shot for everyone ages 12 – 17 who completed their primary vaccine series at least five months ago.
  • People 18 and older who completed their primary series of Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago should get an mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) booster.
  • Moderately to severely immunocompromised children ages 5-11 should get an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after their second shot.

“It is important all people covered by these new recommendations take advantage of the extra layer of protection that booster shots provide. They ramp up the level of your neutralizing antibodies tremendously,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

The booster interval recommendation for people who received the J&J vaccine (2 months) or the Moderna vaccine (6 months), has not changed.

Only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for children aged 5-11.

Vaccination and testing options are available at hawaiicovid19.com

# # #

PDF: Booster shot eligibility expands

You just read:

Booster shot eligibility expands

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.