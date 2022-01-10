HEALTHCARE EXECUTIVE JOINS CARY SKIN CENTER
Cary Skin Center is proud to announce the appointment of KRISTEN FISHER as Administrator for the practiceCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cary Skin Center is proud to announce the appointment of KRISTEN FISHER as Administrator for the practice. Cary Skin Center is one of the largest skin cancer treatment centers in the Carolinas.
KRISTEN FISHER joins Cary Skin Center with extensive executive practice management experience with over 15 years of experience in medical practice management. She managed a team in Mohs Surgery and Dermatology for the past 10 years.
“We are proud to have KRISTEN FISHER join our practice,” said, Robert Clark, MD, Ph.D., founder of Cary Skin Center, “Her experience and expertise will be a great resource for the practice.”
KRISTEN FISHER will assume the responsibilities as Administrator for the practice. Kristen was born and raised in Lakeland, Florida, and has been living in North Carolina for 10 years.
In 1998, Dr. Robert Clark established the Cary Skin Center, a state-of-the-art outpatient surgical center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery for the removal of skin cancer. Dr. Timothy Flynn joined the Cary Skin Center in 2001. Dr. Adam Ingraffea joined the practice in 2018. Dr. Helen Malone will join the practice in June 2021. Together they have successfully treated countless patients in the Triangle and surrounding areas. Our fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons are all Board-Certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery.
Because Mohs surgery is a highly complex and sophisticated surgical method, it requires extensive training. The physicians of Cary Skin Center have completed intensive training programs, including complex surgical cases and advanced reconstructions, to become Fellows of the American College of Mohs Surgery. In addition, they offer over 65 years of combined Mohs surgery experience. Cary Skin Center has offices in Cary and Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Henry Parker Eales
CARY SKIN CENTER
+1 9193034053
email us here