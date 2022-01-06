Sen. Greg Razer Proposes Bill to Cut Down on Distracted Driving

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, has introduced legislation that would prohibit drivers from using cellphones while operating a vehicle on Missouri roads, with some exemptions.

Senate Bill 713, introduced at the start of the 2022 legislative session, prohibits drivers from using cellphones while on public roads, unless they are using hands-free technology, not holding the device in their hands and do not divert their attention from operating the vehicle. The bill includes exemptions allowing drivers to contact emergency services, and also specifies a violation of this act will not be deemed a moving violation, but rather a serious traffic violation.

“Missouri is one of the last states to take action on this critical issue impacting roadway safety,” Sen. Razer said. “I believe my legislation sends a clear message that drivers in Missouri need to keep their eyes on the road – not their phones – while driving. After all, no text message or social media post is so important that it’s worth risking other people’s lives. I look forward to working on this commonsense issue and hopefully getting it across the legislative finish line this year.”

Currently in Missouri, texting while driving is against the law for drivers 21 and under. According to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, cell phone related crashes are one of the fastest growing causes of traffic crashes in Missouri, increasing by more than 30% over the past five years.

