Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,652 in the last 365 days.

Redden Forest Campsites and Trails Closed Due to Snowstorm

Redden trail snowstorm

Contact: Kyle Hoyd, (302) 698-4548  kyle.hoyd@delaware.gov

GEORGETOWN, Del. (January 6, 2022) – Redden State Forest has closed its campsites and many trails still remain inaccessible following the heavy snowstorm on January 3 that dumped up to 14.5 inches in nearby Ellendale. With a potential for additional snowfall of 3 inches or more and wind gusts to 35 m.p.h., Delaware Forest Service staff are currently assessing impacts from the storm and working to mitigate hazardous trees in and around high-use areas and clear trails and access roads. The Redden Education Trail (photo) on the Headquarters Tract is littered with downed trees and covered with heavy snow. Visitors should be aware of the potential for falling tree limbs on all areas of the state forest. The historic Redden Lodge, also on the Headquarters Tract, remains accessible for now and is open for previously scheduled events and bookings.

“Starting next week, heavy equipment and saw teams will be at the state forest to begin a focused effort to ensure access is quickly returned to the public,” said Kyle Hoyd, assistant state forester. “In the meantime, we urge the public to exercise caution and use good judgment when visiting the forest.”

 

You just read:

Redden Forest Campsites and Trails Closed Due to Snowstorm

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.