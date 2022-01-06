Redden Forest Campsites and Trails Closed Due to Snowstorm

Contact: Kyle Hoyd, (302) 698-4548 kyle.hoyd@delaware.gov

GEORGETOWN, Del. (January 6, 2022) – Redden State Forest has closed its campsites and many trails still remain inaccessible following the heavy snowstorm on January 3 that dumped up to 14.5 inches in nearby Ellendale. With a potential for additional snowfall of 3 inches or more and wind gusts to 35 m.p.h., Delaware Forest Service staff are currently assessing impacts from the storm and working to mitigate hazardous trees in and around high-use areas and clear trails and access roads. The Redden Education Trail (photo) on the Headquarters Tract is littered with downed trees and covered with heavy snow. Visitors should be aware of the potential for falling tree limbs on all areas of the state forest. The historic Redden Lodge, also on the Headquarters Tract, remains accessible for now and is open for previously scheduled events and bookings.

“Starting next week, heavy equipment and saw teams will be at the state forest to begin a focused effort to ensure access is quickly returned to the public,” said Kyle Hoyd, assistant state forester. “In the meantime, we urge the public to exercise caution and use good judgment when visiting the forest.”