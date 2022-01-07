Arkivum’s growth plan strengthened by two new hires

Arkivum, a leader in the digital archiving and preservation of valuable data and digitised assets, has appointed Rob Jones and Martin Faria to support growth.

The Arkivum team is growing...Both will have a big role to play in our continued success as we embark on the next phase of our ambitious and exciting plans for Arkivum.” — Chris Sigley, CEO, Arkivum

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkivum, a leader in the archiving and digital preservation of large volumes of valuable data and digitised assets, has appointed Rob Jones as its Principle Business Consultant and Martin Faria as Engineering Manager.

Both hires bring a wealth of industry experience and knowledge to Arkivum.

Martin joins Arkivum from Blackchair where he spent 5 years transforming the business from a small start-up into an organisation comprising of high performing teams, repeatable processes and management systems.

During that time, Martin worked across the organisation delivering support and professional services before heading up the engineering function to launch its first SaaS offering.

With 25 years’ experience delivering technology services and solutions, Martin brings his broad experience, a love of snowboarding and a craving for strong tea to Arkivum.

“This is a really exciting opportunity,” says Martin Faria. “The company is ideally positioned for growth on the back of a major product update as it targets the life sciences industry. At the same time, Arkivum has been selected as a supplier for the ARCHIVER project, so I join the team as the company seeks to grow and transform to ensure continued success. Exciting times are certainly ahead!”

Rob joins Arkivum from Phlexglobal, where he spent nearly 3 years supporting the global sales team in promoting TMF best practice and Phlexglobal’s technology.

In addition to supporting the commercial growth of Phlexglobal, Rob has also worked across multiple departments such as customer success, delivery and onboarding and Phlexglobal’s consulting group where he provided his expertise in maintaining TMF health and operational transformation.

Rob has dedicated his career to the field of Life Sciences and has spent his time working for CRO’s, Sponsors and Technology Vendors. He brings over 10 years of experience (from every perspective) to Arkivum.

“Arkivum is such a fascinating company to join, their background and success in preservation across other sectors is something that the life sciences industry has been missing for many years now.

The move to digital solutions has allowed for so many advancements to be realised, however, this has also created problems for organisations regarding the need to retain data for long periods of time.

Arkivum is offering the industry a chance to ensure information is remains preserved, accessible and discoverable for many years to come. The strides they have taken to ensure they offer a validated and quality solution shows the focus Arkivum is giving to this industry, and I am excited to be part of the company and to be part of what comes next.”

Welcoming Martin and Rob to the team, Arkivum CEO, Chris Sigley said: “The Arkivum team is growing, and I’m delighted that Martin and Rob have joined us. Both will have a big role to play in our continued success as we embark on the next phase of our ambitious and exciting plans for Arkivum.

Next year will see our teams continue to drive on the innovation and acceleration we’ve witnessed this year and we hope for many more exciting announcements over the coming months.”

Read the full announcement on Arkivum's website.

About Arkivum

Arkivum, a world leader in digital archiving and preservation, guarantees the past, present and future of valuable data. Expert and meticulous in handling data and digitised assets in large volumes and multiple formats, Arkivum offers a fully managed, end-to-end service that streamlines complex workflows and regulatory processes.

Championing good practice in the long-term stewardship and governance of data, Arkivum provides its diverse and prestigious customer base with a gold-standard, cost-effective service. The integrity, security, findability, searchability and accessibility of archived data is key, and Arkivum rigorously applies the FAIR principles to data management – Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable. Arkivum offers customers a 100% data integrity guarantee, backed by insurance.

Arkivum’s specialist software and services are chosen by leading institutions and commercial organisations as they take their digital transformation to the next level and ensure compliance with professional and regulatory standards. Active in such fields as life sciences and pharmaceuticals, scientific research, corporate, higher education, and culture and heritage, they draw on Arkivum’s resources and sector-specific knowledge as they build and operate trusted digital repositories (TDRs). While rising comprehensively to the challenges of regulatory compliance, Arkivum’s customers also maximise insight and discovery and derive optimum long-term value from their data, digital assets and intellectual property.

Arkivum, headquartered in the UK, serves a global customer base.