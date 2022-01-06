MORPHEW®️, leaders in Sustainable and Vintage Fashion, debuts capsule collection at Fivestory Palm Beach

Fivestory Palm Beach MORPHEW Collection Sari MORPHEW Collection 1920's Piano Shawl Gown

Known for their one-of-a-kind rarities from the high-end fashion and couture worlds, MORPHEW has curated a Palm Beach tailored collection for Fivestory

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for their one-of-a-kind rarities from the high-end fashion and couture worlds, MORPHEW has curated a Palm Beach tailored capsule collection for the new Fivestory boutique on Royal Poinciana Way.

“What I love about Morphew is the fact that there are pieces that are truly one-of-a-kind and you don’t see them anywhere else on the island. They are unique and have a vintage resort type feel that the Fivestory customer appreciates,” states Karen Murray, owner of Fivestory.

Trusted tastemakers since 2013, MORPHEW is an inspirational lifestyle brand collecting the most unique and inspired pieces of fashion’s most iconic moments from around the globe, all sourced with any eye towards modern trends. Long known as the “insider’s insider” and regarded as the perennial industry darling, they are a "go to" resource for film, television, celebrities, and stylists.

“The Fivestory and MORPHEW customer have much in common,” states Jason Lyon, Fashion Designer, and co-owner MORPHEW. “They truly appreciate quality and individuality and are always looking for something new and unique in their wardrobe.”

Offered in the MORPHEW capsule collection are carefully curated pieces from both MORPHEW Vintage and MORPHEW Collection ranging from 60’s Pucci to 90’s Cavalli, to the newly designed Morphew Collection scarf dresses and Kaftans made from recycled authentic Saris from India and Japanese Kimono silks.

“We put together the MORPHEW Fivestory collection specifically for the Palm Beach woman,” states Bridgette Morphew, Founder, MORPHEW. “We fully understand that Palm Beach is a fantastic blend of sun, style and sophistication mixed with a pop of color. And now more than ever, it’s old-school and modern at the once.”

Fivestory Palm Beach is located at 201 Royal Poinciana Way in Palm Beach.

ABOUT

MORPHEW COLLECTION is concepted and created by lauded American fashion designer, Jason Lyon. His pieces are made entirely by hand in the MORPHEW'S NYC Atelier from rare antique and vintage materials sourced from around the globe. The carefully selected sustainable vintage materials represent over a century of design. Many of the rich textiles used are one of a kind and no longer manufactured. Lyon carefully crafts each piece to preserve the hours of hand work and artisanal techniques of the materials, while creating a contemporary couture design and fit.

MORPHEW VINTAGE represents the finest collection of investment vintage fashion. Sourced globally, the collection dates back to the early 1900’s. Each piece is selected with both quality and rarity in mind. MORPHEW assures that from rare Victorian laces to the most coveted designer collections, each piece authentic, well-documented, immaculately cared for and represents an important and valuable moment of fashion history.

With regular features in the international press, MORPHEW strives to connect the past and the future in style. The MORPHEW Atelier and showroom is located in New York. MORPHEW Miami is located at the famed Faena Bazaar on Miami Beach. MORPHEW Collection and Vintage is available select retailers in Aspen, Los Angeles, Malibu, Montauk, and Palm Springs and well as online at www.shopmorphew.com.