Food Premix Market reach a value of USD 3.2 Bn by the end of the 2032
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food premix market will likely reach a value of USD 3.2 Bn by the end of the 2032 forecast period. The demand for food premix is anticipated to be a value CAGR of 5.2% and is anticipated to reach USD 1.8 Bn in 2022. Amino acid based food premixes will likely capture 31% of total market revenue.
In this report, Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global food premix market in its recently published report, titled “Global Food Premix Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2022–2032.” In terms of revenue, the global food premix market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.
Hidden hunger is becoming a problem as people consume enough calories but not enough important micronutrients, owing to an exponential rise in demand for convenience. As a result, demand for food premix, which is a complex blend of premix ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and amino acids – has increased for use in ready-to-use supplementary food, food and beverage products, infant formula, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical medications.
Developing premix food necessitates a meticulous procedure of balancing a metabolically active blend of micronutrients and components with little impact on the final formulation to achieve nutritional claims. As a result, manufacturers are focused on providing customised food premix to fulfil the needs of individual end-users.
Many chemical processes that play a part in metabolism use nucleotide or nucleotide premix. Infant formula, clinical nutrition, fortification of nutritional drinks, and other goods such as sports nutrition and dietary drinks for athletes all use premix solutions. Dairy products such as yoghurt, fortified milk, powdered milk, and other dairy products contain nucleotide premix.
The increasing demand for food fortification backed by growing demand for fortified custom premixes across the regions by various manufacturers, are expected to be the key factors driving market growth for food premixes. The demand for food fortification has increased significantly in the recent past due to the high rate of micronutrient deficiency disorders among the global population, and the lack of micronutrients in food could lead to severe forms of malnutrition. Thus, foods such as wheat, maize, flour, sugar, and vegetable oils are fortified with vitamins and minerals to ensure better health of the consumers.
Competitive Landscape
The global food premix industry is competitive, particularly with the rise of regional players and shifting customer preferences for fortified foods, beverages, and feed. Some of the key players in the global food premix market include, Glanbia plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Jubilant Life Sciences, Fenchem Biotek Ltd., Prinova Group LLC, Watson Inc., Barentz International B.V., LycoRed Limited, SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, Farbest Brands and Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., and others. The report discusses individual strategies of companies adopted for enhancing their product portfolio, creating new marketing techniques, product offerings, mergers, and acquisitions. The ‘competitive landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and company share collectively.
Key Questions Answered in the Report
• How much is the Food Premix market current worth?
• At what CAGR is the market expected to grow?
• How was the performance in the last five years?
• What are the key trends boosting Food Premix sales?
• How are market players reacting to the new developments in the market?
• Which are the major countries driving demand for Food Premix?
• Who are the major players in Food Premix Market?
