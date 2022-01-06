Allegri by Kalco Lighting and Vanessa DeLeon Team Up for New ILUMINE Collection for Residential Applications
Allegri by Kalco Lightingand interior designer Vanessa DeLeon introduce ILUMINE, a new collaborative collection of dream-like lighting pendants, sconces and chandeliers.
Crystal lighting collection merges brilliant Firenze ™ crystal with modern, stylized designs.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allegri by Kalco Lighting, a leader in modern luxury, high-quality crystal lighting with state-of-the-art LED technology, and interior designer Vanessa DeLeon introduce ILUMINE, a new collaborative collection of dream-like lighting pendants, sconces and chandeliers that merges the designer’s modern, stylized designs with classic décor and Allegri’s signature precision-cut Firenze™ crystal and advanced LED technology resulting in a rich, glamorous style.
Celebrating Vanessa’s cultural composition, love for art deco and the physical body, her new collection contains clear Firenze crystal and brass, matte black and polished chrome accents for elegant indoor aesthetics. The ILUMINE contemporary collection includes:
• Inspired by the New York City skyline, the Orizzonte collection dazzles the eye and makes an impact. Created using layered Firenze crystal in multiple heights to create texture with simple squares embedded in the frame for a modern silhouette. This collection of island light pendants features an LED downlight and is available in both matte black and polished chrome finishes.
• Inspired by physical form and a sense of surrealism, the Venere Collection elicits curiosity for lighting as art. Crafted in Cast solid brass, featuring clear Firenze crystal drops and bobeches, the collection is characterized by a gentle, extended hand and is available in historic brass and pewter. The collection consists of a 1-tier and 2-tier chandelier along with a matching 2-light wall sconce.
For more information about the ILUMINE collection, contact Allegri by Kalco Lighting at 800-525-2655 or visit allegricrystal.com.
About Allegri by Kalco Lighting
With its passion and commitment to design, service and quality, Allegri by Kalco Lighting offers an array of contemporary crystal light fixtures to match any modern decor. Its collection of luxury crystal chandeliers, pendants, sconces and flush mounts feature Allegri’s signature Firenze™ crystal. Allegri’s exacting standards for precision cut, machine polished jewels create unparalleled shine and refraction. They are inspired by timeless trends, new innovations and advancements in technology. From their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, their designers and engineers take great pride to seamlessly integrate the latest in energy efficiency technology into their lighting designs and manipulate the industry’s most advanced LED lamping to fit their fixtures’ unique aesthetic.
About Vanessa DeLeon
Vanessa’s inspiration is rooted in her cultural composition. Her award-winning work combines modern, stylized designs with classic décor. Inspired by her Cuban roots, Deleon’s innovative sensibility combined with a keen eye for detail resulted in her signature design style, “GLAMILISTIC,” where she combines streamline with minimalism resulting in a rich, glamorous style. Vanessa graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.
