True Health Initiative Launches True Health Revealed Podcast
THR is co-hosted by renowned lifestyle physician and FlexMD founder, Dr. Tom Rifai, MD FACP and award-winning registered dietician nutritionist Kathleen Zelman, MPH, RDN, LD the owner of No Nonsense Nutrition and retired director of nutrition for WebMD wh
The THR Podcast will feature interviews with top experts from the world of medicine, health and nutrition. Episodes will be available on all streaming platformsTULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Health Initiative (THI) today announced the launch of its podcast, True Health Revealed (THR). THR is co-hosted by renowned lifestyle physician and FlexMD founder, Dr. Tom Rifai, MD FACP, and award-winning registered dietician nutritionist Kathleen Zelman, MPH, RDN, LD the owner of No Nonsense Nutrition and retired director of nutrition for WebMD where she spent 17 years helping build out a state-of-the-art food, diet and nutrition portal.
The inaugural True Health Revealed Podcast is now available. Episode 1, New Year, New You: Weight Loss Focused on Health features weight-loss scientist John Foreyt, Ph.D. of Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Foreyt’s research deals with many aspects of obesity-related illness and coping mechanisms for health benefits. He shares his behavioral strategies that can lead to permanent lifestyle changes necessary for healthy body weight. With 42 percent of American adults obese and close to 70 percent overweight, the start of the New Year harkens the resounding need to lose weight. While everyone can’t be skinny, everyone can be healthy.
Episode 2, New Year, New You: Weight Loss Strategies that Keep Weight Off will be released on January 6, 2022, and will feature Holly Wyatt, M.D., professor at University of Alabama, Birmingham, who has spent her career focused on the science of weight management. Dr. Wyatt’s analogies and motivation are sure to help people better understand the secrets to maintaining lost weight such as the importance of losing weight, as quickly and safely as possible, for a maximum of six months, then switching to weight maintenance for a few months before resuming weight loss and how exercise takes a front seat over diet during maintenance.
The True Health Revealed (THR) Podcast will feature interviews with top experts from the world of medicine, health, and nutrition. Episodes will be available across all streaming platforms.
Upcoming guests include FDA commissioner Dr. Robin McKinnon on sodium reduction, Directors of Cardiac Rehabilitation for Beaumont Health System and Oschner, Drs Barry Franklin and Chip Lavie, and many more.
True Health Initiative (THI) is a nonprofit organization committed to reducing the spread of misinformation through the media by supporting the reporting of only accurate, evidence-based research surrounding lifestyle, health, and nutrition.
The THR podcasts are recorded in the studios of Jeff Sloan’s StartUpNation in Birmingham, Michigan, and are engineered by Mark Pastoria.
For more information, visit www.truehealthinitiative.org or access the podcast trailer here at https://true-health-revealed.simplecast.com/episodes/true-health-revealed-trailer-2BUKjjAK
About True Health Initiative (THI):
The True Health Initiative is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded by Dr. David Katz and hosting a Council of hundreds of world-renowned experts, fighting health misinformation to advance our mission of creating a world free of preventable diseases, using the time-honored, evidence-based fundamentals of lifestyle and medicine. THI’s Board of Directors consist of some of the most well-respected experts in the health and wellness space, including award-winning food writer Mark Bittman, former Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona, FlexMD’s Dr. Tom Rifai, Food Tank’s Dani Nierenberg, fitness expert, and entrepreneur John Harris, Stanford University’s Christopher Gardner, registered dietitian, and communications expert Kathleen Zelman, American College of Lifestyle Medicine’s Dr. Cate Collings, Harvard University’s Dr. Walter Willett and Yale Griffin Center for Prevention’s Beth Comerford.
Adrienne Lenhoff
Buzzphoria Public Relations
+1 248-366-0388
pr@buzzphoria.com