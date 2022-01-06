Microfluidics Market Technology, Future Trends and Opportunities 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Owing to the emergence of new technologies such as digital Microfluidics, demand for microfluidic-based instruments is projected to grow.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Microfluidics Market is expected to reach USD 29.43 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of Microfluidics to enhance healthcare, enabling early identification of pathogens, expanded flexibility, and simple tracking to target underserved and remote communities would fuel demand development for the Microfluidics market.

The installation of microfluidics technology into existing systems will be a major restraining factor in market growth. Rapid developments in the biomedical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries have contributed to the inadequate application of microfluidics technologies within the current healthcare structure

The medical technology led the revenue-based market. Microfluidics offers POC diagnostics with three key benefits: quicker processing times, smaller sample sizes, and reduced test costs. Such advantages are being utilized slowly to establish POC instruments for the treatment and prevention of different illnesses, from cancer to infectious diseases.

The demand for polymer related microfluidics is projected to witness healthy development over the forecast timeline. The industry boosting aspect would be the wide variety of applications of polymer-based Microfluidics in the area of tissue engineering, medicine, and biology.

The laboratory-on-a-chip category accounted for a large share of the microfluidics industry in 2019 and is projected to retain its supremacy throughout the forecast period. Lab-on-a-chip offers fast detection speed and also helps the DNA probes to be sequenced easily.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Fluidigm Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific, Micronit Micro Technologies B.V., Life Technologies Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc, and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behaviour and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Microfluidics Market on the basis of technology, material, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Medical

Non-Medical

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicon

Glass

Polymer

PDMS

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lab-on-a-chip

Organs-on-chips

Continuous flow microfluidics

Optofluidics and Microfluidics

Others

