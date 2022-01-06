Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Devices Market – Key Vendors, Quality, Reliability & Insights For Next 5 Years

Hemoglobin A1c test is a common blood test performed for diagnosis and monitoring of type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is projected to account for US$ 4,129.4 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Market Drivers

Advantage offered by hemoglobin A1c tests are projected to foster growth of the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2019, Primary PartnerCare ACO Independent Practice Association, Inc. reported that increased frequency of hemoglobin A1c tests improves quality of life and decreases cost of care for diabetic patients.

Market Opportunities

Rise in number of lab collection sites is projected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. For instance, in April 2020, Citizens Memorial Hospital started a popup lab collection site for Bolivar (Missouri U.S.) area patients needing routine and annual wellness lab tests.

Market Restraints

Presence of alternative test such as the simple blood glucose test is projected to restrict growth of the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market. Healthcare practitioners and patients are highly qualified and well-adapted to the conventional blood glucose testing procedure and associated point-of-care devices as they are less painful and easier to operate at the patient level.

Key Takeaways:

The global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market was valued at US$ 1,863.7 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 4,129.4 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2020 and 2027. Growing prevalence of diabetes coupled with rise in healthcare infrastructure is projected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period

Laboratory Testing Devices segment held leading position in the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market in 2019, accounting for 61.9% share in terms of value. Growing launch of new product is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period,

Market Trends

The market is experiencing launch of low cost approaches. For instance, in October 2019, ForaCare, a technology company, launched FORA A1C100 Hemoglobin A1c Analyzer, a new, low-cost, approach to A1c testing.

In the U.S., various private and public sector offer free diabetes screenings. For instance, in October 2019, Hy-Vee, a supermarket chain based in the U.S., announced to offer free diabetes screenings throughout the month of November 2019.

Competitive Landscape

Key players engaged in the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market are, Abbott Laboratories, ARKRAY, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Chek Diagnostics (Polymer Technology Systems, Inc.), Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Menarini Group, Sebia, Siemens Healthcare, Tosoh Corporation, and Trinity Biotech plc.

Key Developments

August 2019: Drawbridge Health, Inc., a privately held healthcare technology company, received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for the OneDraw A1C Test System, comprised of the OneDraw Blood Collection Device and the OneDraw A1C Test

Segmentation

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market, By Test Type:

Laboratory Testing Devices

Point-of-care Testing Devices

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market, By Technology:

Ion-Exchange HPLC

Immunoassay

Boronate Affinity Chromatography

Direct Enzymatic Assay

Others

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

