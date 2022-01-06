Uveitis Treatment Market is Estimated to Booming at a 6.9% CAGR by 2028 | Allergan, Novartis AG, Galapagos

Uveitis Treatment Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global uveitis treatment market is estimated to account for US$ 648.4 Mn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1,036.0 Mn by the end of 2028.

Uveitis, also known as chorioretinitis, is caused when there is too much pressure on the lining of the eyes caused by infection. Infections that occur within the eye are usually classified as Chorioretinitis, and are a very common condition. The condition is treated with immunosuppressive drugs such as immunoglobulin and corticosteroids.

High prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is expected to propel growth of the global uveitis treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, the age-standardized point prevalence and annual incidence rates of rheumatoid arthritis were 246.6 and 14.9 in 2017, which increased by 7.4% and 8.2% from 1990, respectively, according to a study published in the journal Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, in November 2019.

R&D in uveitis is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global uveitis treatment over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2020, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced positive topline 36-month follow-up data from the second Phase 3 trial of YUTIQ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg three-year micro-insert for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Limited studies on efficacy comparison of treating agents and challenging manufacturing process is expected to hinder growth of the global uveitis treatment market. Eye care product needs unique manufacturing process for making the product appropriately aligned with the GMP regulations for sterile products. Since the formulations are prone to get affected by the pathogens available in the environment, they are formulated under highly protected area.

Major players operating in the global uveitis treatment market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in April 2020, Clearside Biomedical, Inc. and Bausch Health amended and revised their partnership for XIPERE grantingBausch + Lomb exclusive options for the right to commercialize and develop XIPERE in Europe and the U.K., Australia and New Zealand, and South America and Mexico.

Positive outcomes in clinical trials are expected to propel growth of the global uveitis treatment over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Alimera Sciences, Inc. announced three-year follow-up data from the Phase 3 clinical trial for ILUVIEN 190 micrograms intravitreal implant in applicator, for the prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The emergence of Covid-19 has halted several clinical trials. For instance, in March 2020, Belgium-based Galapagos announced that the company is pausing enrollment in some clinical trials that include its Phase II and Phase III trials of filgotinib in Crohn’s disease, psoriatic arthritis and uveitis.

Major players operating in the global uveitis treatment market include, Allergan, Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., AbbVie Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Inc., Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Galapagos, Novartis AG, pSivida Corp., Tarsius Pharma, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Major players operating in the global uveitis treatment market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in March 2020, Clearside Biomedical, Inc. partnered with Arctic Vision with later receiving exclusive license for the commercialization and development of XIPERE for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis in Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) and South Korea.

Major players operating in the global uveitis treatment market are focused on adopting various marketing strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in June 2020, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. presented at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.

