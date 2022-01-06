Submit Release
Over 20 Would-be Illegal Immigrants Rescued by Royal Navy

MOROCCO, January 6 - A Royal Navy Coast Guard, operating in the Mediterranean off the coast of Nador, rescued very early on Wednesday, in very adverse and difficult weather conditions, a makeshift boat carrying 22 woud-be illegal immigrants, including 21 Moroccans (5 women and 3 children), according to a military source.

The immigrants received first aid aboard the Royal Navy Coast Guard, before being brought to the port of Nador and handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for the usual administrative procedures, the source said.

MAP 05 January 2022

