Scientology in Hungary increased their charitable activities for Christmas

Volunteers having delivered humanitarian help

Across the country, many families are struggling to buy even basic foodstuffs due to their financial straits. Scientologists were there to help.

we will continue and increase this tradition every year to come” — Church of Scientology of Hungary

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the country, many families are struggling to buy even basic foodstuffs due to their financial straits. The festive season is the most critical time of the year, as parents do not want their children to lack anything.

On an almost weekly basis throughout the year, Scientologists collect and deliver donations to places where they are most needed. And as the Christmas holiday approached, Scientology Volunteer Ministers donated even more than usual to those in need.

Recently, they delivered and distributed durable food packages to 95 families living in extreme poverty in a village in Borsod, a few days later they supported a Budapest ambulance team with a load of masks and rubber gloves, and yet after they helped the poor families in the poor queue with 1080 eggs to contribute to the festive baking and cooking through the Újpalota Large Family Association. They also donated clothes, shoes, baby bedding, shower gel, cleaning products and toys.

Meanwhile, on the last Sunday of Advent, Scientologists in Nyíregyháza, through a local charity, delivered food donations to foster and temporary home families in need, including ingredients for a festive menu such as rice, pasta, sugar, nuts, flour, pudding, breadcrumbs, oil, spices and meat. And the children were given chocolates, sweets and sniffers, all topped up with toys and crayons for the little ones.

“With a little bit of cooperation, it takes a little bit of teamwork to make sure that every child has a happy Christmas” said Timea Vojtila, who is often at the forefront of such activities.

Not everyone has the chance to celebrate Christmas with their family

Scientology Volunteer Ministers, a movement inspired in the intentions and works of L. Ron Hubbard, visited an orphanage in Budapest to donate food for their children's Christmas dinners. The home director approached the Volunteer Ministers before the holidays to ask for their support for the children, as he had done on a previous occasion.

The orphanage is home to troubled teenagers who have not been placed in foster care, making Christmas a difficult time for them. However, the home head thought that the residents deserved to have a good Christmas, even if they didn't have a family. So the volunteer ministers donated all the ingredients to the home before the holidays to support this initiative. In addition to the ingredients for stuffed cabbage, they also brought bejgli, soft drinks, sweets, and presents for the children as a surprise.

The donations allowed them to celebrate with a hearty dinner. Even though these children do not yet have the opportunity to celebrate with their families, they felt being important to someone at Christmas.

“Everyone deserves the chance to enjoy the true tradition of Christmas” said the representative of the Hungarian Scientologists, “so we will continue and increase this tradition every year to come”.