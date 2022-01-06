Fluoroscopy and C-arm Market Future Business Opportunities 2021-2028 | Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens, Hologic

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Fluoroscopy and C-arm Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Fluoroscopy is an imaging technique that enables surgeons to visualize body parts in detail. The technology works by continuously passing X-ray beams through the body to create real-time images that are transmitted to a monitor for display.

Drivers:

Increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases around the world is expected to aid in the growth of the global fluoroscopy and c-arms market. For instance, as reported in the American Heart Association's 2019 Update, approximately 48% of the US population suffered from some form of heart disease in 2016.

Opportunities:

The release of the guidelines regarding the use of c-arms and fluoroscopy is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players in the market. For instance, manufacturers received inquiries from facilities regarding Joint Commission requirements for organizations providing fluoroscopy services with effect from January 1, 2019.

Restraints:

High cost of fluoroscopy and c-arms is expected to hamper the growth of the global fluoroscopy and c-arms market over the forecast period.

The price of the traditional X-ray system is comparatively lower than c-arms, and thus, there is an increasing demand for alternative techniques.

Market Trends:

Market players are focused on launching new devices to strengthen their product portfolio or to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2020, Royal Philips launched new imaging and workflow enhancements for its novel KODEX-EPD cardiac imaging and mapping system to treat heart rhythm disorders.

Moreover, increasing incidence of traumatic diseases worldwide is expected to boost the global fluoroscopy and c-arms market growth. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), in January 2018, about 20 to 30% of US population suffer moderate to severe injuries such as head trauma, hip fractures, or bruises.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players active in the global fluoroscopy and c-arms market are Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, and Ziehm Imaging, among others.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.