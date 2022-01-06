Hematology Market by New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis, Development and Dynamics Forces 2022 | Sysmex

Hematology

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Hematology Market, by Product Type (Hematology Analyzers, Flow Cytometers, Coagulation Analyzers, Slide Stainers, Centrifuges, Hemoglobinometers, and Others), by Reagent (Coagulation Reagents, Flow Cytometers Reagents, Immuno-hematology Reagents, and Others), by Application (Auto Immune Disease, Cancer, Diabetes Mellitus, Infectious Disease, and Others) by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is valued at US$ 4537.5 million in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.80% over the forecast period (2019–2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Key players are introducing technologically advanced products in the field of hematology. For instance, in May 2019, Boule Diagnostics AB launched Medonic 5-part hematology system (M51). Medonic M51 5-part hematology analyzer provides access to a reliable and user-friendly, yet cost-effective complete blood cell counter.

In January 2018, Abbott Laboratories launched Alinity h-series integrated hematology system. The Alinity h-series system integrates the Alinity hq with the Alinity hs slide maker and stainer module into a combined solution. The Alinity h-series solution is 20% faster per m2 than other currently available integrated hematology systems with a throughput of 133 complete blood counts (CBCs) per m2.

Additionally, growing product approvals are projected to augment the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2018, Roche Diagnostics received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval for its Cobas m 511 integrated hematology analyzer system. The system integrates a digital morphology analyzer, cell counter, and classifier into one streamlined instrument preparing, staining, and analyzing microscopy slides containing blood samples.

Browse 36 Market Data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 237 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Hematology Market'- Global Forecast to 2027, by Product Type (Hematology Analyzers, Flow Cytometers, Coagulation Analyzers, Slide Stainers, Centrifuges, Hemoglobinometers and Others), by Reagent (Coagulation Reagents, Flow Cytometers Reagents, Immuno-hematology Reagents and Others), by Application (Auto Immune Disease, Cancer, Diabetes Mellitus, Infectious Disease and Others) by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes and Others) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa),

Increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations by major players is expected to stimulate the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2018, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics announced a research collaboration with the University of California to accelerate research measures in the healthcare field and come up with innovative and technologically advanced products in the field of hematology.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• The global hematology market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.80% over the forecast period due to growing incidence of blood cancer, and new product launch by market players.

• Among product type, the hematology analyzers segment is expected to dominate the global hematology market in 2019 owing to technological advancements. For example, in October 2017, Heska Corporation, a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, launched the new Element COAG veterinary hematology analyzer.

• Among reagents, the immuno-hematology reagent segment is estimated to hold highest market share in 2019, due to continuous development of new products. For instance, Diagon, a clinical diagnostic manufacturing company, develops and manufactures hematology reagents for Abbott Laboratories in Hungary.

• Among regions, North America is projected to hold a higher market share in 2019, due to high incidence of blood cancer. For instance, according to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) 2017 report, there were around 1.3 million of people in the U.S. living with blood cancer.

• Key players operating in the global hematology market include Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex Co., Beckman Coulter, Horiba, Ltd., Boule Diagnostics AB, Mind ray Medical International Limited, Siemens Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Bio Rad laboratories, Sigma Aldrich Co., Nihon Kohden Corporation.

