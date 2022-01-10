AirSage releases an enhancement to its self-service Nationwide Trip Matrix (NWTM) Platform

UI Dashboard displaying Trip Map and Trip Matrix Chord UI Dashboard displaying Trip Matrix, Trip by Time of the Day and Trip by Purpose

AirSage Inc., the pioneer in the Location Data space and serving organizations such as NASA, EPA, and USDOT, launched the latest updates on its NWTM platform.

AirSage’s NWTM users have access to 5-years of the monthly trip matrix output, at the census block group zonal level. Output represents trip origins, destinations, and trip purposes.” — Robert Kohler, PTP, CRO at AirSage