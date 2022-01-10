AirSage releases an enhancement to its self-service Nationwide Trip Matrix (NWTM) Platform
AirSage Inc., the pioneer in the Location Data space and serving organizations such as NASA, EPA, and USDOT, launched the latest updates on its NWTM platform.
AirSage’s NWTM users have access to 5-years of the monthly trip matrix output, at the census block group zonal level. Output represents trip origins, destinations, and trip purposes.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirSage Inc. has been the pioneer in transforming wireless network signaling data into robust location intelligence information for transportation, urban planning, emergency services, construction, retail, travel, and hospitality industries for over 20 years. By reinventing methodologies and products, AirSage continues to achieve the highest standards in making location data widely accessible to anyone.
— Robert Kohler, PTP, CRO at AirSage
Today, AirSage announced new features released as part of their updates to the Nationwide Trip Matrix (NWTM) platform. Transportation planning and engineering firms, DOTs, and academics can get immediate, on-demand access to high-quality population movement insights that uncover how segments of a population move throughout all areas of the United States.
AirSage’s industry-leading trip matrices allow users to understand trip attributes such as origins and destinations of trips, nine trip purpose classifications, and home zones of trip makers (census block group level).
How does it work?
By leveraging massive amounts of mobile GPS ping data and patented algorithms, AirSage identifies the “Where and When” of more than a billion trips made every day in the US. The next generation of AirSage’s NWTM self-service platform is designed with excellent usability and functionality of the interface, serving numerous industries and providing solutions such as:
1. Transportation planning for travel demand models (input, calibration, and validation);
2. Tracking and trending travel patterns;
3. Determining impacts on trips made proximate to a project, preparing roadway detour plans more efficiently, and understanding “who” you are planning
and designing around;
4. Construction and maintenance purposes to determine when to schedule work activities and where to deploy VMS/DMS for advance notification of
closures.
Rosie Jeffries
AirSage Inc.
+1 628-225-2446
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn