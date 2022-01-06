Companies Promote Sustainable Packaging Leading To Rise In Demand In The Jute Bags Market

Jute Bags Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Jute Bags Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last few days of our annual market report sale! Buy now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Rising popularity and demand for environment-friendly products are contributing to the growth of the jute bags market. The eco-friendly packaging products are developed on large scale due to changes in the behavior and thoughts of the consumer. Companies all over the world are paying attention to eco-friendly packaging as it reduces shipping costs, promotes a positive brand image, is recyclable and sustainable. For example, according to the survey conducted by The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol in 2021, 61% of brands and companies stated that their demand for environmentally friendly goods has increased. Therefore, the rising popularity and demand for environmentally friendly products is expected to drive the growth of the jute bags market in the coming years.

The global jute bags market size is expected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2021 to $2.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global jute bag market share is expected to reach $3.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the jute bags market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Global Jute Bags Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/jute-bags-global-market-report

Major players covered in the global jute bags industry are Aarbur, Ashoka Exports, Hitaishi-KK, Howrah Mills Co. Ltd., Shree Jee International India Ltd., Gloster Limited, Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd, Budge Budge Company Limited, Cheviot, Ludlow Jute And Specialties, AI Champdany Industries Ltd, Budge Budge Company Ltd., Ludlow Jute & Specialties Ltd., Nuzhat Jute Bags Factory Private Limited, and Jamia Jute Bags.

The bioplastic jute poly bag is a key trend gaining the popularity in the jute bags market. The bioplastic jute poly bag can be used in place of polythene bags. It can be used for a variety of things, including garment packaging, packing rice, sugar, red gram and even dairy milk packaging when there is no risk of contamination or poor quality. For instance, in 2021, a Bangladeshi scientist has developed a bioplastic jute poly bag. The bag is constructed of off jute polymer and is comparable in quality to a polythene bag. It is 100% eco-friendly, reusable, and can be merged with soil in 3- 4 months.

TBRC’s global jute bags market analysis report is segmented by type into jute sack bags, jute shopping bags, by price into premium, mass, by application into household, commercial, by end-use into retail, institutional.

Jute Bags Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Jute Sack Bags, Jute Shopping Bags), By Price (Premium, Mass), By Application (Household, Commercial), By End-Use (Retail, Institutional) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a jute bags market overview, forecast jute bags market size and growth for the whole market, jute bags market segments, geographies, jute bags market trends, jute bags market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Jute Bags Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5493&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Flexible Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Stand-Up Pouches, Flat Pouches, Rollstock, Gusseted Bags, Wicketed Bags, Wraps), By Technology (Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital Printing), By Application (Food, Beverage, Pharms & Health Care, Personal Care & Cosmetics), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flexible-plastic-packaging-global-market-report

Leather And Allied Products Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Leather Footwear, Non-Leather Footwear, Leather Luggage, Hand Bags And Other Goods, Non-Leather Luggage, Hand Bags And Other Goods, Leather Tanning), By Application (Automotive, Furniture, Consumer Goods), By Type Of Leather (Top-Grain Leather, Split Leather, Patent Leather, Bonded Leather), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/leather-and-allied-products-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Textile Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Other Textile Product Mills, Fabrics, Yarn, Fiber And Thread, Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings, Textile and Fabric Finishing and Fabric Coating Mills), By Material (Cotton, Jute, Silk, Synthetics, Wool), By Process (Woven, Non-woven) COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/textile-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/