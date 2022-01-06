Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,682 in the last 365 days.

Very rapid expansion expected in the Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market

Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

Non-Residential Accommodation Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

The market sees a COVID bounce back in 2021, with very strong market growth.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-residential accommodation services market consists of sales of non-residential accommodation services and related goods by entities provide lodging or short-term accommodation for travellers, vacationers, and others.

As per data on the Global Market Model the size of the global non-residential accommodation services market in 2021 is $857.61 billion – a staggering annual growth rate of 18,7%, compared to $722.72 billion in 2020. This surge is in direct response to the operational challenges and constraints imposed by the COVID pandemic, including bans/restrictions on domestic and international travel, containment restrictions, commercial site closures, remote-working and social distancing.

Global growth is expected to continue at a healthy rate to reach $1,125.06 billion (CAGR 7%) by 2025. The happy combination of an increase in social media usage and awareness, coupled with a steady increase in travel and tourism post COVID, are expected to drive this growth.

The Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation segment covers almost 94% of the market, with $801.9 billion of all revenues in 2021. The Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation segment is expected to double in size from 0.8% in 2010, to 1.6% by 2030. In comparison, the Camping And Caravanning segment share has been falling from a high of 6.1% in 2010, and the 2030 forecast places this segment at 4.8%. Several key technology innovations are changing the service and operations model for the hotel industry, with near-field communication (NFC), infrared sensors and robotics all playing their part in reducing operational costs, automating processes – including secure payments – and personalizing the customer experience.

At 36% of the total market in 2020, Asia Pacific is the largest region, with North America second at 28%. This is a reversal of roles, as North America dominated the market up until 2015. The Western European region has witnessed the largest decline, with 30% of the market in 2010 falling to 21% by 2030. Africa is the smallest region, within only 2.4% of the market in 2020. However, the growth trend remains moderately positive, with a 3.2% share forecast by 2030.

When we compare the average amount of spend on hotel rooms, the USA remains dominant with 24.2% of the average spend in 2020 (a drop from 31.4% in 2010). China is the predominant growth driver in Asia Pacific, with average room spend more than doubling over the ten-year period, from 7.6% of the total average spend in 2010 to 17.1% in 2020.

The non-residential accommodation services market Report is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-residential accommodation services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts, non-residential accommodation services market size, share, non-residential accommodation services market players, non-residential accommodation services market segments and non-residential accommodation services market geographies, the market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and non-residential accommodation services market shares.

Here are some related reports:

Hospitality Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospitality-market

Online Travel Agent Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-travel-agent-market

Smart Buildings (Non-Residential Buildings) Global Market Report 2021
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-buildings-nonresidential-buildings-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

About The Global Market Model
The Global Market Model is the world’s most comprehensive database of integrated market information available. The ten-year forecasts in the Global Market Model are updated in real time to reflect the latest market realities, which is a huge advantage over static, report-based platforms.

Interested In Knowing More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology. The Global Market Model is The Business Research Company’s flagship product.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Contact Information
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Very rapid expansion expected in the Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.