SB347 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2022-01-05
WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to amend 169.04 (5) (a) 2., 169.07 (3) (a), 169.08 (3) (a), 169.10 (4) (a) and 169.11 (3) (a) of the statutes; Relating to: captive wildlife in facilities holding a U.S. Department of Agriculture exhibitor license. (FE)
Status: A - State Affairs
|1/5/2022 Asm.
|Public hearing held
|6/9/2021 Sen.
|Read a third time and passed, Ayes 19, Noes 13
|354
