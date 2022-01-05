Submit Release
AB495 in Asm: Representative Steffen added as a coauthor - 2022-01-05

WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to renumber and amend 948.605 (2) (a) and 948.605 (2) (b) 1r.; to amend 175.60 (2g) (a) and 175.60 (5) (a) 6.; and to create 948.605 (1) (ai) and (ap) of the statutes; Relating to: possession of a firearm in a vehicle on school grounds by a person with a license to carry a concealed weapon.

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

1/5/2022 Asm. Representative Steffen added as a coauthor  

