With snow and freezing rain in the forecast for the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, drivers are advised that provincial bridges and highways may be closed as needed to prioritize driver and passenger safety.

If the snowfall or freezing rain is accompanied by wind, the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges could be closed for public safety.

Under normal conditions, the ministry uses a cable-collar system to remove snow that builds up on the cables of the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges so traffic can safely pass. However, high winds can increase the shedding of snow and pose a risk to the rope technicians. This prevents them from deploying the system.

The ministry and its maintenance contractors closely monitor conditions when snow and cold temperatures are in the forecast. On provincial highways across the Lower Mainland, maintenance contractors are proactively applying anti-icing brine, and plows are mobilized to quickly deal with any accumulation of snow.

For up-to-date traffic advisories, check: www.drivebc.ca