Automotive Smart Antenna Market Analysis by Types, Applications, End Users, Technology With Forecast Till 2030

Automotive smart antenna market report with COVID-19 impact analysis 2021 to 2030. The global market segmented by antenna type, frequency, and component.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Smart Antenna Market Outlook - 2030

The automotive industry is currently shifting towards smart automobiles whose important requirement is good connection and to achieve the same smart antennas are used. The automobiles are fully connected via vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication to enhance safety and performance. The automotive smart antenna plays an integral role in linking various services such as mobile communication, GPS, TV, radio, and others. The automotive smart antenna enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to provide new technological architecture standards and fulfil customer requirements for communication and infotainment services. Moreover, smart antenna reduces the overall cost and weight of the automobile by easier cable routing and reduced cable length without affecting the automobile design since it is completely invisible. For instance, improved connectivity in the automobile enhances the user’s experiences such as active steering, stronger interface immunity and better connectivity. Thus, it is expected the new and advanced features will drive the growth of the automotive smart antenna market.

The key players analyzed in the report include Laird Connectivity, MD ELEKTRONIK, WISI Group, Airgain Inc., Continental AG, Ficosa International, Hirschmann Car Communication GmbH, West Corporation, Ace Technologies Corp., and Antenova M2M

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The suppliers of automotive smart antenna industry across the globe are being affected severely due to the restrictions and lockdown leading to a halt in automobile productions. As, the governments all across the world has declared lockdowns over the past few months, the demand and supply cycle of many automotive smart antenna has become vulnerable. Automotive smart antenna is an evolving sector which is hampered due to an ongoing pandemic, because of which all type of production and installation across the affected countries had been shut down. Majority of automotive antenna manufacturers are facing major issues such as closure of factories and unavailability of workforce due to the lockdowns which further affects the production of automobiles as well.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in development of new automotive smart antennas, rise in automobile production, and potential growth in demand of electric vehicles drives growth of the market.

However, cyber threats and high manufacturing cost is expected to hamper growth of the market.

Moreover, the stringent standards related to vehicle connectivity and safety, rise in demand for off-road vehicles such as sports utility vehicle (SUVs) demands better communication systems, and the use multiple input multiple output (MIMO) antenna act as an opportunity for growth in automotive smart antenna market.

Market Trends

Rise in development of new automotive smart antennas

The high-end communication technologies have become an important feature in automotive industry due to the change in customer preferences. The most common type of antennas used in automobiles are the shark-fin antenna which can perform multiple operations related to communication such as voice connectivity, mobile data, and asset tracking in the automobile. Moreover, shark-fin antennas are easy to install, has an aesthetical appeal, low cost, high performance, and has longer lifespan. Furthermore, the shark-fin antenna was usually used in luxury sedans but currently with the developments in automobile market and decrease in the prices of shark-fin antennas the entry-level cars are also using shark-fin antennas. For instance, in 2018 TU Wien, Vienna University of Technology had developed a special antenna box for automobiles which provides better connectivity and is a good solution for wireless requirements in the vehicles. All these new developments in the field of automotive smart antenna is expected to drive growth of the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive smart antenna market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive smart antenna market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the automotive smart antenna market growth scenario.

The report provides detailed automotive smart antenna market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the automotive smart antenna market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the automotive smart antenna market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the automotive smart antenna market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

