Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The high prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the clinical decision support systems market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) Market is expected to reach USD 2,406.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing incidences of chronic diseases across different parts of the globe is positively impacting the clinical decision support system (CDSS) market in applications such as drug databases, diagnostic decision support, care plans, and disease reference, among others. The increasing instances of chronic disorder would lead to a growing trend of increasing number of patients entering the hospitals, which would increase the amount of data at the hospitals' end. Thus, a precise and error-free tool for handling the data would be an inevitable need, where clinical decision support systems (CDSS) would come into play.

Clinical decision support systems (CDSS) Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the clinical decision support systems (CDSS) industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market along with crucial statistical data about the clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/64

Key Highlights From The Report

By component, services, in terms of revenue, contributed to the clinical decision support systems largest market share of over 60.0% in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 9.1% in the forecast period. The market dominance of services is attributed to the offering of services, comprising consulting, training, and maintenance, among others, on a continuous basis to the end-users such as hospitals and clinics.

By product, integrated CDSS held a larger clinical decision support systems market share in 2019 and is estimated to observe a faster growth rate of 10.2% in the forecast period, owing to the widespread demand for clinical decision support system solutions with functionalities to collaborate and exchange information amongst themselves.

By application, drug databases dominated the clinical decision support systems market in 2019 and are likely to grow at the fastest rate of 10.6% during the forecast period f clinical decision support systems market. Rising prevalence of allergies especially, drug allergies, is driving the demand for a clinical decision support system for recommending, dispensing, or administering a drug to reduce the medication error that may occur and lead to adverse consequences.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Zynx Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., IBM, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Meditech, Philips Healthcare, and Wolters Kluwer Health, among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/64

Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) on the basis of component, product, type, mode of delivery, level of interactivity, setting outlook, usage, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Hardware

Software

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Integrated CDSS

Standalone CDSS

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic CDSS

Diagnostic CDSS

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

On-Premise CDSS

Web-Based CDSS

Cloud-Based CDSS

Level of Interactivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Active CDSS

Passive CDSS

Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Inpatient

Ambulatory Care

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Knowledge-Based

Expert Laboratory Information System

Machine Learning Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drug Databases

Care Plans

Diagnostic Decision Support

Disease Reference

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/64

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market.

Radical Highlights of the clinical decision support systems (CDSS) Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Click here to Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/64

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Digital Twin Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-twin-market

Electric Vehicle Battery Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-battery-market

Image recognition Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/image-recognition-market

Industrial Control Systems Security Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-systems-security-market

Intelligent Transportation System Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-transportation-system-market



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.