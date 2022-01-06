Communications Skills are More Important than Ever in 2022

Brenden Kumarasamy, Communications Expert Snackable Solutions

Many New Year's Resolutions are to become better speakers and communicators. Brenden Kumarasamy guides the audience at Snackable Solutions on how to begin.

Work on the public speaking puzzle as a team, and that's how you'll be more successful.” — Brenden Kumarasamy

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- People have been socially distanced, and often socially isolated over the past two years. A common concern is that interpersonal skills are worsening among individuals, and in particular at the workplace. In a remote work environment, good communications are essential to holding an organization together. This includes a combination of emotional intelligence , and the ability to communicate effectively. According to expert communicator Brenden Kumarasamy, people must exercise their communications skills every day to maintain effectiveness. Snackable Solutions collaborated with Kumarasamy to present 3 daily public speaking exercises for success.According to Kumarasamy, this daily exercise includes three parts: The random word exercise, mirroring, and structuring presentations like jigsaw puzzles. His methodology is designed to help people to speak effectively, to think on their feet when speaking, and to build rapport with their audiences.Communications is About Connecting with Other PeopleAccording to Oxford Languages, communication is "the imparting or exchanging of information or news." Therefore, good communicators are effective at understanding and distributing information to others. This means that a speaker must not just state the facts, but they must do so in a way that will inspire others to listen and retain information. This is where a combination of emotional intelligence and hard skills are necessary. Through words, people are able to convey information, ideas, and feelings. This transfer of information allows people to understand one another, and to develop stronger relationships. According to Gallop , the cost of replacing an employee can range from "one-half to two times the employee's annual salary -- and that's a conservative estimate." These costs, which include attracting, retaining, and training a new employee can add up quickly. Many of these employees are lost due to poor communications between management and staff. Using Kumarasamy's techniques, organizational leaders can expect to retain more employees amid "The Great Resignation."To find out more about this and other Snackable Solutions, you can subscribe to the Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCYiDuHAyEq2EcKhI1pNpPQ About Snackable SolutionsWe believe that entrepreneurs and small businesses give people hope for a better future. We help these inspirational people with short videos and articles that provide clear, actionable solutions to common problems that are easy to understand and execute.

