Royal Alliances Acquires Direct Logistics to Extend Product Capabilities

The nation’s premier SaaS-based network for mail service providers eyes continued expansion with its latest acquisition

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Alliances, Inc. (“Royal Alliances”) , the leading SaaS software provider of postage discount identification, mail tracking, and payment solutions to the US mailing industry, today announced the acquisition of Direct Logistics Inc. (“DLI”) , the leading provider of cloud-based freight management solutions for commercial mailers.DLI and its Truck Direct Mail (“TDM”) software platform will broaden the platform capabilities of Royal Alliances to better serve the combined customer base, which consists of insurance, financial services, government, and direct mail organizations. The TDM platform helps customers manage the scheduling, pickup, and delivery of critical mail volume for postal destination drop shipping. DLI also provides discounted shipping logistics solutions for various non-mail, paper-based products and has been recognized as a nationwide industry leader serving the National Distribution Centers (“NDC”) and Sectional Center Facilities (“SCF”) of the United States Postal Service (“USPS”) for over 25 years.Royal Alliances provides the only software-enabled postage marketplace in the industry. The software platform is the 'system of record' for customer postage calculation, discount qualification, and payment. The solution ingests full or pre-negotiated priced per piece mail then aggregates the volume based on the 5-digit zip code, sorts and delivers the mail to the USPS via its physical pre-sort service facilities or its partners. The company processes over $100 million in annual postage spend and is used daily by its customer base.The acquisition of DLI aligns with Royal Alliances’ vision of bringing together the nation’s leading mailing providers into one powerful network that optimizes postage, logistics, and operational savings. The combined business will provide unparalleled supply chain visibility to its growing base of over 500 customers which process billions in annual mail volume.“This acquisition gives Royal Alliances the ability to more seamlessly move mail across the US and provide our combined customers with the ability to take advantage of a technology-first approach,” said Aaron McDaniel, co-founder & CEO of Royal Alliances. “Our technology platform is revolutionizing postal supply chain visibility and payments, and the addition of DLI strengthens our logistics service capabilities.”DLI will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Alliances and will be led by Aaron McDaniel as CEO. Glenn Lemons, the Founder and President of DLI, plans to retire in the coming months as the integration of the two businesses is finalized. "We chose Royal Alliances because of their ability to help our customers streamline operations by leveraging our combined technology,” noted Glenn Lemons. “We are excited about the value Royal Alliances can bring our customers and the vision for the future. I’ve known Aaron McDaniel and Jerry Lammons for many years and the merging of our companies will be of great benefit to our clients."The DLI acquisition is Royal Alliances’ second acquisition since Vegvisir Capital’s growth investment in May 2021. Financing for the transaction was provided by Vegvisir Capital and Comerica Bank.About Royal AlliancesFounded in 2012, Royal Alliances has developed the only cloud-based postage marketplace for the US mail industry. The solution identifies postage discounts, adjusts mail volume, in real-time, to aggregate postage payments to the USPS. The company serves customers across financial services, insurance, and government verticals for first-class mail, as well as some of the leading direct mail organizations. The company's spend management and mail tracking software help improve supply chain transparency and reduce costs. For more information, please visit www.royalalliances.com About Direct LogisticsFor over two decades, Direct Logistics (DLI) has delivered third-party logistics services and technology solutions for destination entry postal drop shipping within the direct mail industry. DLI also provides discounted shipping logistics solutions for non-mail, paper-based products, including printed material and raw print stock. For more information, please visit www.directlogistics.com/ About Vegvisir CapitalVegvisir Capital invests in growing B2B software and services companies at an inflection point. We look for established core products that sit at the intersection of software, data, and payments. This business model focus enables deal structure flexibility, aids in the value creation process, and builds strong founder, executive and industry relationships. For more information, please visit www.vegvisircapital.com