Founded in Los Angeles by Two Husbands, Laid By JoJo Offers the Latest in Vegan Luxury Non-Gel Nail Polish & Lip Glosses
Johnathan F. Singer, the founder of luxury brand Laid By JoJo, is a full-time optimist and has always felt the glass is always half-full, not half-empty.
Vegan cosmetics don't have to compromise on luxury, and Laid By JoJo proves that.
Johnathan F. Singer, the founder of luxury brand Laid By JoJo, is a full-time optimist and has always felt the glass is always half-full, not half-empty. The outdated saying that “pain is beauty” does not apply in his world. Success accompanies these beliefs. LBJ’s cosmetics help their customers achieve breathable nails and offer a vegan alternative to harsh and toxic cosmetics.
As a nail technician, Johnthan learned that many of his customers preferred a simplified process for removing artificial nails. The removal of artificial nails has always been a tricky one. The natural nail needs time to breathe, heal, and regenerate. Being the optimist he is, Johnathan came up with a solution for artificial nail wearers: breathable, vegan non-gel nail polish. He also knew that consumers would appreciate a brand formulated by a professional in the beauty industry.
"LBJ cosmetics -- we believe in breathable nails!” emphasized Singer.
Johnathan is a multidisciplinary artist and finds the beauty in everything, even when it may be difficult to see at first glance. He appreciates beauty and sees beauty everywhere. In addition to the non-gel nail polish, LBJ also offers a line of lip glosses that complete the Laid By JoJo look. He and his husband, Bradley A. Singer Esq., work together on the LBJ business venture.
Consumers can expect naturalistic lip glosses and vibrant color palettes for their nails to beautify the world. Consumers have a new conscientious option for cosmetics that are also clean, natural, and safe. Made in the USA, Laid By JoJo brings something new, different, and original to the cosmetics industry. A comprehensive system for beauty, LBJ cosmetics is ideal for individual consumers, retailers, wholesalers, nail salons, day spas, and salons that want to give their customers vegan and luxe.
“We deliver our customers top-quality vegan and clean beauty products that are made in the USA,” Singer added.
On October 5th, 2021, Laid By JoJo collaborated with Real Productions Inc., showcasing the different nail polishes in tandem with a launch party at a mansion in West Hollywood, California. John F. Singer modeled the various products in a photo/video shoot with the videography company. The promotional materials signify Laid By JoJo’s product line launch. The brand has also recently launched its new website.
People want luxurious cosmetics that are vegan. The market is oversaturated with green-washed products or products that don’t deliver the results consumers want. Cognizant of the needs of consumers because of his work as a professional in nails and beauty, Johnathan F. Singer’s Laid By JoJo’s line of luxurious nail polishes and cosmetics brings quality products to consumers built on the foundations of art, optimism, community, and desired results.
In addition to beautifying his customers, John F. Singer is also committed to beautifying the local community.
“We are looking to meet people in our local community of West Hollywood to organize a street clean-up group. We need to clean up some of our main streets with my JFS Global organization,” Singer explained.
Follow Laid By JoJo on Instagram and learn more about the color palettes and colorful content.
Visit LBJ’s new website here.
About Laid By JoJo
Founded in Los Angeles and manufactured in Boca Raton, FL, Laid By JoJo sells professional, natural, vegan cosmetics to conscientious consumers and assists consumers make eco-friendly cosmetics choices. LBJ fulfills the desire to have breathable nail polishes that aren’t abrasive to the healing process nails undergo after removing artificial nail applications. LBJ has carefully formulated its nail polishes to produce desired results after hearing feedback from consumers.
