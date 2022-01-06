Robert Martin: Emerson Songs & more

Photo of Robert Martin

Robert Martin

Sandra Moon

The North/South Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Max Lifchitz kicks off its 42nd season with a livestream event highlighting the music of Robert Martin

Martin is an undiscovered treasure. Often his solid musical forms, with their feeling of inevitability, sound as if a modern Haydn or Mozart constructed them.”
— Ivan Koval, Kiev Musical Gazette
NEW YORK, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North/South Chamber Orchestra under the direction Max Lifchitz kicks off its 42nd season on Tuesday January 11, 2022, with an event highlighting the vocal and instrumental music by Robert Martin.

The virtual event will be livestreamed from St. John's in The Village. It will start at 8 PM (ET) and end around 9:15 PM.

It may be accessed by going to https://youtu.be/DVJ4phdCWJI

Distinguished performers for the evening include soprano Sandra Moon; harpist Susan Jolles; flutist Lisa Hansen; violinist Arthur Moeller; violists Colin Brooke and Yumi Oshima; guitarists Jordan Dodson and Dan Lippel; as well as cellist Michael Haas.

While oblivious of recent stylistic trends, Martin's music is both energizing and thought-provoking. While rooted in traditional formal schemes, it sounds distinctively personal and modern. A retrospective, the concert will feature works written over a period of 50 years, from the 1970's until the second decade of the 21st century.

Canadian music reviewer Mike Strizic commented that “Martin shows an undeniable respect for tradition and a clear concision when it comes to compositional force. [He] appears to firmly grasp the summative nature of his work…for that I applaud him.” Ivan Koval wrote in the Kiev Music Gazette, “Martin is an undiscovered treasure. He may be the only American composer who understands the musical aesthetics of Eastern Europe. Often his solid musical forms, with their feeling of inevitability, sound as if a modern Haydn or Mozart constructed them.”

After completing his studies at the Peabody Conservatory of Music, Martin was awarded the Charles Ives Scholarship from the American Academy of Arts and Letters in 1976. With the help of a Fulbright Scholarship, he traveled throughout Eastern Europe and studied composition in Vienna before returning to New York in 1980.

At that time Martin turned his attention to Wall Street, rising to the position of Senior Vice President in investment banking at a leading firm, and serving as financial advisor to the City of New York. As the 1999 recipient of the Japan-U.S. Creative Artist Fellowship in music composition, he spent several months traveling throughout Asia. The Theodore Presser Company publishes his music.

The event is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Additional support from the Zethus Fund, the Music Performance Trust Fund, and many generous individual donors is gratefully acknowledged.

Visit the North/South Consonance YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCherCAMFJjFOuMB5XuxBRgHpns-DEUUx

For the complete North/South concert series schedule please visit

https://www.northsouthmusic.org/

To stream, download and/or purchase any of the more than sixty compact discs released by the North/South Recordings label please go to

https://naxosdirect.com/labels/northsouth-consanance-4237

Max Lifchitz
North/South Consonance, Inc
ns.concerts@att.net

Robert Martin's Compositions Inspired by Arshile Gorky

You just read:

Robert Martin: Emerson Songs & more

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Max Lifchitz
North/South Consonance, Inc ns.concerts@att.net
Company/Organization
North/South Consonance, Inc
PO BOX 698 - Cathedral Station
New York, New York, 10025-0698
United States
+1 212-663-7566
Visit Newsroom
About

North/South Consonance, Inc is a non-profit organization devoted to the promotion, performance and recording of music by composers from the Americas and the world.

North/South Consonance, Inc

More From This Author
Robert Martin: Emerson Songs & more
Old Meets New -- Max Lifchitz Releases New Recording
George Floyd In Memoriam -- Virtual Concert Tuesday, JUNE 29 @ 8 PM (ET)
View All Stories From This Author