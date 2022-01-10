5 eLearning Platforms That Give Harvard a Run for Their Money
More people are interested in eLearning around the globe as costs for higher education soar, and the job skills needed for positions in tech and other fields often outpace traditional educational programs.
More people are interested in eLearning around the globe as costs for higher education soar, and the job skills needed for positions in tech and other fields often outpace traditional educational programs.
Companies like eLearning platforms because their employees can learn throughout the workday in small chunks, rather than having to take time off of work to complete a full university course. Self-paced learning also makes it easier for students to learn at times that are convenient for them, say after their kids are in bed, or during a lunch break. The costs are also more affordable for eLearning platform courses.
Heck, even Harvard has a list of free classes you can now take online instead of paying the requisite $5,968 that a single course often costs at this prestigious university. There are five eLearning platforms that are even giving Harvard a run for their money.
5 eLearning Platforms To Educate Yourself
Coursera.org offers university classes, degrees, and training for enterprise level companies wanting to level-up their employee’s skills. They collaborate with universities like Duke, Stanford, and Penn and companies like Google and IBM.
Udacity aims to bridge the gap in technology education by offering micro-courses for skill-specific learning in subjects like AI, data science, cloud computing and programming.
Udemy is another eLearning platform focusing on tech skills with more than 183,000 online video courses in subjects like Joomla, JavaScript, AWS Certification, Excel, and more.
At Skillshare.com you can learn everything from business management to DSLR photography to how to make the perfect sushi in a cooking class.
Lynda.com was so popular it was absorbed into LinkedIn Learning. It offers courses primarily in digital marketing, business, and technology, including courses in Adobe.
The trend towards eLearning will only grow with more gig workers entering the workforce than in any other time in history. Projections from companies like Intuit suggest that millennials will make up more than half of the workforce by 2020 and 42% of them will be in gig positions. This means that specialized skills and on-target learning in specific subjects is more needed than ever. eLearning offers an affordable, fast, efficient way to teach a whole new generation of working adults.
