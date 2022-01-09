Support the crowdfunding campaign for Doggole™, a first-of-its-kind, smart eye doorbell coming to the market in 2022

Become an early backer and have a chance to be the first user of this remarkable product

BUFFALO, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doggole International Co. LLC has designed a unique and innovative smart eye doorbell, Doggole™, that uses an infrared human sensor to detect a visitor approaching the door. This is an exciting opportunity for early adopters to support the product crowdfunding campaign and become the first users of this must-have product globally. To support this remarkable product and bring it to life, please sign up here “We are extremely excited to introduce this product in the market.” said the company’s representative. “The whole world is moving towards smart and intelligent gadgets. Technology creates a better life. Given the busy lifestyle, people are looking for technologies that make things easier. Doggole has been designed to keep people’s homes safe. Through Doggole, people can see who is at the door and speak to visitors without opening the door.” The representative said.The human-like eye movement, sharp camera, and high-quality audio, option to connect to Alexa, east set-up, smartphone notifications, sensitive motion detector & night vision, opportunity to record for 60 days, and continual power through an in-built rechargeable battery are some of the impressive features of this one-of-a-kind machine.One of the unique features of the doorbell is the artificial human eye. “The eye moves like a real one as if it has a soul, an incredible and fascinating effect. The expression is lifelike!” The representative further added.The crowdfunding campaign will be officially launched globally on Kickstarter in the coming weeks. Sign up as an early backer for the crowdfunding project. An opportunity not to be missed!For more information, visit https://www.doggole.com/smart-eye-doorbell-pre-launch