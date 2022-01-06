What is Change Management? Federico Shephard Explains
What is Change Management? Federico Shephard ExplainedARDSLEY, NY, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether your organization is expanding, downsizing, or simply restructuring your workflow, change doesn’t come easy. With new projects, initiatives, and service offerings come changes in policy and process, redefinition of job roles, and even new hierarchical structures. Without the proper guidance, major organizational changes can lead to disruption of work and loss of productivity, says Federico Shephard, a change management consultant in Ardsley, New York.
Federico Shephard Explains the Philosophy of Change Management
Change management is a structured approach to supporting your company’s employees and helping them transition through organizational changes, explains Federico Shephard. While every situation and individual is unique, there are proven steps and methods that can be used to influence employees and help them successfully transition.
In order for companies to change, the people within them must change. The goal of change management is to make the transition as smooth and painless as possible for all parties involved.
The Importance of Change Management
When employees struggle to adapt to major changes, their quality of life, quality of work, and overall job satisfaction drop. This affects company morale, company culture, and general productivity. Generally speaking, if the employees cannot adopt the initiative, it will fail--and that’s bad for business, warns Federico Shephard.
On the other hand, if you can help your employees accept and thrive under your proposed changes, you will see an uptick in productivity and employee engagement. Well-thought-out change management can help ensure the success of your initiative and your company.
The Levels of Change Management
Individual
Individual change management is focused on helping individual employees transition to a new job role, department, or workflow process. The individual change management process requires a deeper understanding of how people respond to and experience change and what tools they require to successfully transition. Consider questions like:
What messages do they need to hear?
How and when should information about the change be relayed?
What kind of learner is the person?
What habits and exercises help make changes stick?
Organizational
Organizational change management is focused on helping entire teams and companies adjust to major shifts in direction, says Federico Shephard. This can be a departmental shift or a change experienced by hundreds of thousands of employees. After the people affected by the proposed change are identified, a custom plan will be created to ensure that the awareness, coaching, and transparency necessary for success are available.
Enterprise
Enterprise change management focuses on embedding change management skills and competency at every level of your organization. Organizations with true enterprise change management capability are agile and adaptable, regardless of their size.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here