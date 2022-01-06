Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,644 in the last 365 days.

What is Change Management? Federico Shephard Explains

If the employees cannot adopt the initiative, it will fail and that’s bad for business, warns Federico Shephard

If the employees cannot adopt the initiative, it will fail and that’s bad for business, warns Federico Shephard

What is Change Management? Federico Shephard Explained

ARDSLEY, NY, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether your organization is expanding, downsizing, or simply restructuring your workflow, change doesn’t come easy. With new projects, initiatives, and service offerings come changes in policy and process, redefinition of job roles, and even new hierarchical structures. Without the proper guidance, major organizational changes can lead to disruption of work and loss of productivity, says Federico Shephard, a change management consultant in Ardsley, New York. 

Federico Shephard Explains the Philosophy of Change Management

Change management is a structured approach to supporting your company’s employees and helping them transition through organizational changes, explains Federico Shephard. While every situation and individual is unique, there are proven steps and methods that can be used to influence employees and help them successfully transition. 

In order for companies to change, the people within them must change. The goal of change management is to make the transition as smooth and painless as possible for all parties involved. 

The Importance of Change Management

When employees struggle to adapt to major changes, their quality of life, quality of work, and overall job satisfaction drop. This affects company morale, company culture, and general productivity. Generally speaking, if the employees cannot adopt the initiative, it will fail--and that’s bad for business, warns Federico Shephard

On the other hand, if you can help your employees accept and thrive under your proposed changes, you will see an uptick in productivity and employee engagement. Well-thought-out change management can help ensure the success of your initiative and your company.

The Levels of Change Management

Individual

Individual change management is focused on helping individual employees transition to a new job role, department, or workflow process. The individual change management process requires a deeper understanding of how people respond to and experience change and what tools they require to successfully transition. Consider questions like:

What messages do they need to hear?
How and when should information about the change be relayed?
What kind of learner is the person?
What habits and exercises help make changes stick?

Organizational 

Organizational change management is focused on helping entire teams and companies adjust to major shifts in direction, says Federico Shephard. This can be a departmental shift or a change experienced by hundreds of thousands of employees. After the people affected by the proposed change are identified, a custom plan will be created to ensure that the awareness, coaching, and transparency necessary for success are available. 

Enterprise

Enterprise change management focuses on embedding change management skills and competency at every level of your organization. Organizations with true enterprise change management capability are agile and adaptable, regardless of their size.

Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here

You just read:

What is Change Management? Federico Shephard Explains

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.