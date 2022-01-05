Edamam Reaches 100,000 API Subscribers and Relaunches Its B2B Offering at CES 2022

Edamam is the industry leading provider of nutrition data solutions via APIs and licensed datasets. Edamam Powers Nutrition Data Solutions for Food, Health and Wellness Businesses

Edamam’s relaunches its website with a clear focus on businesses and developers as its industry leading nutrition data APIs reach 100,000 subscribers.

We are excited to have reached the milestone of 100,000 API subscribers, confirming our leading position in the nutrition data solutions space.” — Victor Penev

LAS VEGAS, NV, US, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a nutrition data company serving food, health, and wellness sectors with its API solutions, announced today at CES 2022 the relaunch of its website as it reached 100,000 subscribers to its industry leading APIs.

Edamam’s APIs leverage the largest food and nutrition database in the world with over 5 million recipes and close to 1 million foods, analyzed and tagged for 150+ nutrients, 40+ lifestyle diets, including all allergens, and 200+ chronic conditions, as well as meal type, dish type, cuisine, glycemic index and CO2 impact of foods.

The three APIs currently offered by Edamam are Recipe Search, Nutrition Analysis, Food Database Lookup.

“We are excited to have reached the milestone of 100,000 API subscribers, confirming our leading position in the nutrition data solutions space. Businesses and developers trust our data and solutions,” commented Victor Penev, the Founder and CEO of Edamam.

In addition to the 100,000 API subscribers, Edamam also offers licensed datasets and solutions for companies that leverage nutrition data to manage diets, provide food and meal recommendations, or display nutrition data. Among its customers are industry leaders, such as Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, Virta Health, New York Times, Barilla, McCormick and many more.

Edamam’s mission is to organize the world’s food knowledge and give it back to people, so they can make smarter food choices and, as a result, live longer, healthier, happier lives. The company is driven by the firm believe that food is the ultimate medicine.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, and Barilla.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.