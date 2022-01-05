Submit Release
SB483 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2022-01-05

WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to repeal 48.433 (3) (a); to renumber and amend 69.14 (3) (c) and 69.15 (6) (b); to consolidate, renumber and amend 48.433 (3) (intro.) and (b); to amend 48.433 (2), 48.433 (8) (a) and 69.22 (1) (b); and to create 69.14 (3) (c) 3., 69.15 (6) (b) 4. and 69.21 (2) (bm) of the statutes; Relating to: access to an original impounded birth record. (FE)

Status: S - Human Services, Children and Families

1/5/2022 Sen. Public hearing held  

