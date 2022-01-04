Submit Release
SB63 in Sen: Representative Vruwink added as a cosponsor - 2022-01-04

WISCONSIN, January 4 - An Act to repeal 29.889 (2) (c), 29.889 (2) (d), 29.889 (3), 29.889 (4) (a), 29.889 (6) (a), 29.889 (7) (b) 4., 29.889 (7) (bm) and 29.89 (3) (a); to renumber 29.889 (7m) (ar) 1. and 2.; to consolidate, renumber and amend 29.889 (5) (b) and (c); to amend 20.370 (5) (fq), 29.889 (2) (a), 29.889 (4) (b), 29.889 (4) (c), 29.889 (5) (a), 29.889 (5) (bm), 29.889 (5) (bs), 29.889 (6) (d), 29.889 (6) (em), 29.889 (6) (f), 29.889 (7) (a), 29.889 (7) (b) (intro.), 29.889 (7) (b) 2., 29.889 (7) (b) 3., 29.889 (7) (d) 2., 29.889 (7m) (a), 29.889 (7m) (ar) (intro.), 29.889 (8g), 29.889 (8r) and 29.89 (5) (b) 2. c.; and to create 29.889 (5) (d) and 29.889 (7m) (ar) 2m. of the statutes; Relating to: the wildlife damage abatement program and the wildlife damage claim program. (FE)

Status: S - Sporting Heritage, Small Business and Rural Issues

1/4/2022 Sen. Representative Vruwink added as a cosponsor 667

