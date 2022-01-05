WISCONSIN, January 5 - Relating to: applying to Congress under Article V of the Constitution of the United States for a convention to propose an amendment providing that the Supreme Court of the United States shall be composed of 9 justices.
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/joint_resolution/sjr58
You just read:
SJR58 in Sen: Representative Ramthun withdrawn as a cosponsor - 2022-01-05
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.