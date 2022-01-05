AJR77 in Asm: Representative Ramthun withdrawn as a coauthor - 2022-01-05
WISCONSIN, January 5 - Relating to: applying to Congress under Article V of the Constitution of the United States for a convention to propose an amendment providing that the Supreme Court of the United States shall be composed of 9 justices.
Status: A - Constitution and Ethics
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/5/2022 Asm.
|Representative Ramthun withdrawn as a coauthor
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/joint_resolution/ajr77