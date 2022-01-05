WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to amend 441.06 (4) and 448.61; and to create 440.077, 448.03 (2) (bm) and 448.40 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: practice of certain skilled health services by military medical personnel and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: A - Health
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab720
You just read:
AB720 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Summerfield - 2022-01-05
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.