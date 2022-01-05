Submit Release
AB720 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Summerfield - 2022-01-05

WISCONSIN, January 5 - An Act to amend 441.06 (4) and 448.61; and to create 440.077, 448.03 (2) (bm) and 448.40 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: practice of certain skilled health services by military medical personnel and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - Health

