Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - December 2021
WASHINGTON, January 5 - Story
Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of December 2021. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.
The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.
The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.
Board Served
Member
City
Selected Date
Appt Date
Position End
Workforce Education Investment Accountability and Oversight Board
Charles Knutson
Seattle
12/7/2021
12/7/2021
6/30/2024
Law Enforcement Officers' and Fire Fighters' Plan 2 Retirement Board
Steven Burney
Olympia
12/7/2021
1/3/2022
6/30/2025
Health Benefit Exchange Board, Washington
Ron Sims
Seattle
12/13/2021
12/15/2021
12/14/2023
Health Benefit Exchange Board, Washington
Maureen McLaughlin
Seattle
12/13/2021
12/15/2021
12/14/2023
Health Benefit Exchange Board, Washington
Melissa Cunningham
Seattle
12/13/2021
12/15/2021
12/14/2023
Health Benefit Exchange Board, Washington
April Betts-Gibson
Steilacoom
12/13/2021
12/15/2021
12/14/2023
Health Benefit Exchange Board, Washington
Mabel Bodell
Wenatchee
12/13/2021
12/15/2021
12/14/2023
Health Benefit Exchange Board, Washington
Hiroshi Nakano
Renton
12/13/2021
12/15/2021
12/14/2023
Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board
Gary Chandler
Olympia
12/14/2021
12/14/2021
6/30/2025
Public Facilities District Board of Directors
Andrea Sato
Bellevue
12/14/2021
12/14/2021
12/31/2021
Legal Foundation of Washington
Gary Melonson
Seattle
12/14/2021
1/3/2022
12/31/2024
Hispanic Affairs, Commission on
Jessica Hernandez
Port Angeles
12/14/2021
12/14/2021
8/1/2024
Hispanic Affairs, Commission on
Barbara Navarrete
Spokane
12/14/2021
12/14/2021
8/1/2024
Hispanic Affairs, Commission on
Eric Gonzalez
Seattle
12/14/2021
12/14/2021
8/1/2024
Hispanic Affairs, Commission on
Angela Hinojos
Redmond
12/14/2021
12/14/2021
8/1/2022
Education, State Board of
Brooke Brown
Tacoma
12/14/2021
1/13/2022
1/12/2026
Criminal Justice Training Commission
Ryan Dreveskracht
Seattle
12/14/2021
12/14/2021
6/30/2026
Criminal Justice Training Commission
Bart Logue
Spokane
12/14/2021
12/14/2021
6/30/2026
Asian Pacific American Affairs, Commission
Satpal Sidhu
Bellingham
12/14/2021
12/14/2021
6/30/2024
Workforce Education Investment Accountability and Oversight Board
Paul Francis
Olympia
12/17/2021
12/17/2021
6/30/2024
Renton Technical College Board of Trustees
Debra Entenman
Olympia
12/17/2021
12/17/2021
9/30/2024
Public Facilities District Board of Directors
Andrea Sato
Bellevue
12/17/2021
1/3/2022
12/31/2025
Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission
Jonathan Alvarado
Seattle
12/17/2021
12/17/2021
6/30/2025
Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission
Quiana Childress
Renton
12/17/2021
12/17/2021
6/30/2025
Housing Finance Commission
Alishia Topper
Vancouver
12/17/2021
12/17/2021
6/30/2025
Housing Finance Commission
Lowel Krueger
Yakima
12/17/2021
12/17/2021
6/30/2025
Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth, Washington Center for
Ariele Belo
Seattle
12/17/2021
12/17/2021
7/1/2026
Criminal Justice Training Commission
Anita Khandelwal
Seattle
12/17/2021
12/17/2021
6/30/2026
Affordable Housing Advisory Board
Paul Trautman
Spokane
12/17/2021
12/17/2021
1/26/2024
