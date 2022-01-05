Submit Release
Memphis Woman Indicted on Theft Count

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Memphis woman charged with theft.

At the request of the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity Unit in June of 2021, TBI agents began investigating allegations that Talethia Harvey falsified documentation for TennCare services provided for a family member that were never received.  During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that between October 2017 and May 2020 Harvey billed TennCare for services that she never provided and continued to bill Tenncare after the family member’s death.

On December 6, 2021, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Harvey (DOB: 9/28/84) with one count of Theft of Property between $10,000 and $60,000.  On January 4th, she was taken into custody by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Shelby County East Women’s Facility on $25,000 bond.  Harvey is no longer employed as a caregiver.

The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,879,772.50 for federal Fiscal Year 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,293,257.00 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

