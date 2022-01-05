D.C. State Board Weighs Recommendations for Changes to STAR

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday, January 5, at 5:00 p.m. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. In order to ensure that the meeting is accessible to the greatest number of residents this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The State Board will welcome representatives from the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) to the working session. OSSE will describe the changes to the DC School Report Card website and receive feedback from State Board Representatives about the new format.

For the past year, the State Board's Accountability and Assessments Committee has met with experts, held public engagement and reviewed research related to the District's Statewide Accountability Plan, the STAR Framework. In December, the Committee released a list of recommendations for consideration by the State Board. The recommendations have been revised as a draft resolution which will be discussed at the working session. Members of the public are encouraged to watch the working session and provide their feedback in written form to [email protected] prior to the January 19, 2022 public meeting.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director's Report

V. DC School Report Card Website Update

VI. STAR Framework and DC School Report Card Recommendations

VII. Leadership Announcements

VIII. Committee Reports

i. Student Advisory Committee

ii. Administrative

iii. Accountability & Assessments

iv. Board Governance

v. Education Standards

vi. Outreach & Advocacy

vii. Teacher Practice

IX. New Business & Other Discussion

X. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective public-school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings in order to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact the Office of the Student Advocate Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with charter and neighborhood schools.

For the latest information on the District Government’s response to COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

Contact: Milayo Olufemi

202-710-4641

[email protected]