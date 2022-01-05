George Cacioppo Offers Three Tips for Migrating to the Cloud
George Cacioppo on Tips for Migrating to the CloudSAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to cloud computing expert George Cacioppo, transitioning from on-premise data storage to cloud storage is something that offers a wealth of advantages to modern businesses - from improved scalability to mobile access to reduced expenses and beyond. However, migrating your data to the cloud can also be a somewhat complex process. In order to help you transition to cloud storage in the most time-and-cost-efficient way possible, we'll take a look at three tips from George Cacioppo for migrating to the cloud.
Choose the Right Service Provider
George Cacioppo says that selecting the right cloud hosting service provider is one of the most important decisions you will need to make when transitioning to cloud storage, and there are a number of important factors to consider when making this choice. Pricing, security, features, and support are all crucial elements to look into when choosing a cloud hosting service provider.
Prioritize Data Security
While cloud storage offers plenty of advantages, George Cacioppo warns that one drawback of storing your data on the cloud is the fact that it can potentially make your data more susceptible to breaches. This makes it essential to prioritize data security both during and after your migration to the cloud. Start by choosing a cloud hosting service provider that offers data encryption. Next, employ good login security practices by choosing a strong password and, if possible, making use of two-factor authentication. Lastly, be sure to review proper security practices with any employee who will be given access to the account and avoid sharing your account with anyone you do not trust absolutely.
Take Your Time
Moving data to the cloud can often be a time-consuming process. However, George Cacioppo advises that it is important not to be in a rush. Start by moving data to the cloud just a few files at a time to get a feel for the process. Once you have an understanding of how the migration process will work, focus on transitioning a single system at a time. In addition to potentially saving you a lot of stress, moving your systems to the cloud one at a time can also ensure that your systems won't go down all at once in the event that you run into issues during the migration process.
Whether you have been relying on legacy storage and are considering a migration to the cloud or you are just now setting up a data storage solution for your organization and are trying to decide between on-premise and cloud storage, storing your organization's data on the cloud is a solution that offers a wide range of advantages. These advantages are so pronounced, in fact, that 94% of businesses currently rely on cloud storage.
While migrating to the cloud can certainly be a large undertaking in many cases, the benefits that cloud storage provides are well worth the effort. By following the tips outlined above, you should be well on your way to making your organization's transition to the cloud as smooth and efficient as possible.
