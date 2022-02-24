Submit Release
The Advocate Is Urging a Navy Veteran Who Has Lung Cancer in Utah to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste if He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure Before 1982-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

The Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer in Utah to please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if before 1982 he had navy asbestos exposure.”
— Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in Utah to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if before 1982 he had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. Compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for people like this, and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the Advocate, "What does matter is the Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer can recall the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. To qualify for compensation the lung cancer diagnosis must have happened in the last twelve months and the asbestos exposure must have taken place before 1982. For more information, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if this sounds like your husband or dad. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Salt Lake City, Provo, West Jordan, Sandy Hills, Ogden, Saint George or anywhere in Utah. https://Utah.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Utah include US Navy Veterans, a civilian employee at Hill Air Force Base, a worker at one of Utah’s dozen+ power plants, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, insulators, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com

Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate: “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact. Frequently compensation for people like this might exceed $100,000.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about lung cancer and asbestos exposure please review the following website: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

Michael Thomas
Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate
+1 800-714-0303
email us here

