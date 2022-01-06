Solo Podcast Celebrates 100th Episode of Celebrating Remarkable Singles

To commemorate the achievement, host Dr. Peter McGraw invites back two critical guests in the show’s history.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular podcast host, Dr. Peter McGraw , is pleased to announce the release of his 100th episode of Solo -The Single Person’s Guide to a Remarkable Life.For the last two years, singles from around the world have been tuning into a life-altering podcast, Solo, which explores the idea of how not being married can afford them with remarkable opportunities to live life however they choose – from starting a business, making art, or simply sleeping in whenever they want. Whether single by choice or by chance, single listeners learn how to be “complete” without a partner.In the show’s most recent news, Dr. McGraw is celebrating the 100th episode of Solo – an exciting milestone for the hit podcast that continues to bring in thousands of new listeners each and every month. In the 100th episode, Dr. McGraw invites back two friends who joined him on Episode 1 and Episode 50. The dynamic trio discuss what they have learned throughout the podcast’s history, including recognizing the promise of non-traditional relationships, best dating practices, and living unapologetically.“Bringing back Julie Nirvelli (Bachelor Girl Productions) and Kym Terribile (Wax Crescent) was a no-brainer,” says Dr. McGraw. “Julie and Kym have been instrumental to the success of Solo. I knew I wanted to find out how the show has changed their lives, as it has certainly changed mine. Not surprising to me, both guests commented their lives have changed in ways they didn’t anticipate—and in more ways than one.”In addition to discussing the show’s impact, the guests speak openly about being a good citizen of the dating worlds (e.g., how to deal with ghosting), the benefits and challenges of unconventional relationships, and what type of single they are according to McGraw’s new taxonomy of single people.To listen to the 100th podcast of Solo, please visit https://petermcgraw.org/episode-100-looking-back-and-looking-forward (or go anywhere that podcasts can be found).About Solo’s HostDr. Peter McGraw is a behavioral economist, business school professor, and bachelor seeks to celebrate and destigmatize single living. His projects include hosting Solo—The Single Person’s Guide to a Remarkable Life, The Solo Salon , and A Single Insight: The Science of Solos.As the Director of The Humor Research Lab (HuRL), McGraw has authored Shtick to Business and co-authored The Humor Code. A professor of marketing and psychology at the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business, he is a sought-after speaker—giving talks at organizations, conferences, and universities around the world.