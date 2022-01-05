Dr. Nick Cicortas DMD and Lifeway Dental of Boca take Dental Education to Next Level

Through magazine publications, Dr. Cicortas strives to help everyone understand oral health, not just his own patients.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifeway Dental of Boca’s very own Dr. Nick Cicortas DMD is taking dental education to the next level, both in his local community and beyond.Lifeway Dental is a renowned dental office located in sunny Boca Raton, Florida. The clinic supports clients’ oral health through routine visits, simple cleanings, cosmetic dentistry, and emergency procedures – no matter how challenging each case may be. Lifeway Dental is operated in a state-of-the-art facility to provide the highest quality dental care available, while surpassing all OSHA and CDC standards.While most dental clinics offer exceptional care to their patients, there are few that go above and beyond to help the local and global community on a larger scale. Dr. Nick Cicortas is one of these select few dental care specialists whose aim is to take dental education to the next level, even for those who are not his clients. More specifically, Dr. Cicortas writes regular articles for magazines about the importance of oral health and how to achieve it.Some of the topics Dr. Cicortas has discussed in his publications include:• Whitening teeth• Bad breath• Fluoride• And many more“It’s always been my belief that the mouth is the ‘front door’ to the body,” says Dr. Cicortas. “When individuals understand how oral health and disease can impact more than just the mouth, this can lead to overall wellbeing and a more fulfilling life. As such, I will always continue to share critical information to anyone wanting to know more about dental education.”Dr. Cicortas also applies his skills and knowledge to provide care to underserved communities in Guatemala and Mexico, where he regularly travels as part of his commitment to community services that improve the lives of those who need it most.For more information about Dr. Cicortas and Lifeway Dental of Boca, please visit https://lifewaydentalboca.com/ About Lifeway Dental of BocaLocated in Boca Raton, Florida, Lifeway Dental is a dental practice equipped with expertise and cutting-edge equipment to bring patients the best results possible. The company’s main goal, in addition to caring for patients’ immediate dental needs, is to provide exceptional oral health education to ensure a lifetime of beautiful smiles.About Dr. CicortasDr. Cicortas was part of the inaugural class of the Lake Erie College of Medicine (LECOM), Dental School in Bradenton, FL, where he received training in the latest techniques with state-of-the-art equipment. He then refined and mastered his cosmetic dentistry skills, full mouth rehabilitation, implants, and surgery at the LECOM Outreach Clinic in Erie, Pennsylvania.Since graduating, Dr. Cicortas has provided comprehensive care to the South Florida community from Lake Worth to Hollywood. Dr. Cicortas’ goal is to provide exceptional dentistry to his patients in a caring and comfortable environment.