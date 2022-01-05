Miss To Mrs® Box Announces Launch of Two New Products - Miss To Mrs® Ultimate Bride Box and Groom Box

The boxes are the ideal gift for the quickly approaching Valentine’s Day season.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Miss To MrsBox is pleased to announce the official launch of its two most exciting products to date – the Miss To MrsUltimate Bride Box and Groom Box. Miss To Mrs™ Bridal Subscription Box is a service that delivers themed boxes of bridal merchandise to glowing brides-to-be. The company offers tailored plans with different themes, offering boxes filled with products that can be used before, on, and even after the wedding day. The service is customized in accordance with the planned wedding date, and boxes are sent out monthly, every two months or quarterly, as required.In the company’s latest news, Miss To MrsBox has released two additional products to its already popular line - the Miss To MrsUltimate Bride Box and Groom Box. The Ultimate Bride Box consists of the best Miss To Mrsitems, including the ‘I Said Yes’ tumbler, ‘Wife’ T-shirt, ring dish, hair wrap, sleep mask, robe, and much more.“Valued at over $350, The Ultimate Bride Box is a steal at just $249USD + free shipping,” says Marketing Manager, Lana Dzidzariia. “Additionally, our wholesale price of $125 is an exceptional value for those looking to order in bulk, with shipping options to CAN, USA (including HI, AK, and PR), GB, and AUS.”The company’s Groom Box consists of necessary items for a groom, such as a stylish apron, T-shirt, socks, flask, and more. The Groom Box is available at just $149 in SHOP, with 20% off to lucky subscribers. Free shipping is also included.Both the Miss To MrsUltimate Bride Box and Groom Box make the perfect gifts for Valentine’s Day For more information, or to order a subscription, visit the website at https://misstomrsbox.com About the CompanyMiss To Mrs™ Box is an award-winning bridal subscription box service for brides-to-be. The service provides gifts that help the bride plan and prepare for her big day, from the time of the engagement right up until the honeymoon. Each themed subscription box contains full-sized products valued at over $100.