Blockchain Dubai 2022: International Conference, Awards & Exhibition

DUBAI, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertex Events has organized 3 Blockchain events during 2020 with renowned International Blockchain experts and renowned projects & sponsors like TDeFi, Lukka, Lbank, Corum8 & Code Viral etc. Recently they have organized India-UAE Partnership Summit & Business Leadership Awards under your kind patronage Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan on 15th November 2021 and the event was supported by Cashaa.

They are planning to organize another 3 Days Blockchain Summit 2022 on February 15-16-17, 2022, Dubai (UAE).15th February – Press Conference at EXPO 2020 Dubai & EXPO visit for Participants.16th – 17th February – Summit at Grand Hyatt Dubai, UAE. This summit is a gathering senior decision-makers discussing the impact of blockchain and associated technologies on financial services. The summit brings together a carefully curated agenda of industry’s leading voices to discuss and accelerate the development of Blockchain Technologies, DeFi, NFT, GameFi & Metaverse at the Blockchain Summit 2022. The event passes are selling fast and expecting good number of projects and sponsors from Europe, Asia Middle East, Africa, Russia, China & USA.

Book your pass today by visiting Vertex event website: BLOCKCHAIN DUBAI 2021 (vertexgroup.ae)

Team Vertex
Vertex
