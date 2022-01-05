32-Year-Old Functional Safety Engineer Becomes Millionaire Working 9-5 Job

Jherrod Thomas is the founder and CEO of Tomco Service Group and mentor to young African American engineers.

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- While much of today’s wealth comes from inheritances and large brand-name conglomerates, Jherrod Thomas is proving that fortune can indeed come from working a traditional 9-5 job.Jherrod Thomas is a 32-year-old engineer with over 10+ years working in the automotive industry. At the youthful age of just 32, Jherrod became a millionaire by leveraging his knowledge about financial literacy and combining it with his unique and innovative engineering skill set. This union enabled him to develop creative solutions to increase his income, all while working a 9-5 job. With his earnings, Jherrod was able to identify investment opportunities in the stock market, including self-driving cars, to grow his nest egg and profit during the rising market.“After years of working in my 9-5 job, and barely making it through the month, I determined that I would need to do something different if I wanted to live a more bountiful life,” Jherrod says. “I started to grab as many books I could find on wealth building, investing, financial literacy, and engineering. I knew that if I combined my current skills with wealth building knowledge, I could achieve the goal of earning one million dollars. Now that I’ve achieved this goal for myself, my next goal is to help others achieve this goal, too.”Since 2016, Jherrod has been a coach, trainer, and mentor to young African American engineers in various automotive disciplines. His goal is to help them become more marketable and valuable in today’s job market through his step-by-step guide and custom course. Additionally, Jherrod assists them in developing and pursuing leadership opportunities within their companies.“Due to the unique experiences that African Americans face, my service is unlike anything else on the market and helps those who need support the most,” Jherrod states. “Not only do I provide tips to sharpen their interview skills, but I also provide sales and negotiation guidance and help improve their financial literacy. As Robert Kiyosaki once said, ‘if people are prepared to be flexible, keep an open mind and learn, they will grow richer and richer despite tough changes.’"For more information about Jherrod Thomas, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/jherrod-t-4a786240/ About Jherrod ThomasJherrod Thomas is a Certified Functional Safety Expert and founder of Tomco Service Group, an engineering service firm that specializes in the development and implementation of innovative technology for next generation robotic and autonomous systems.Jherrod boasts an extensive list of licenses and certifications, including a Bachelor’s degree in Electro-Mechanical Engineering from Alcorn State University, along with a wide breadth of work experience at General Motors, Ford Motor Company, AM General LLC, and FCA Fiat Chrysler, just to name a few.