META MATERIALS INC SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION – MMAT Investors Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Meta Materials Inc. (“Meta Materials” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MMAT) violated federal securities laws.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
On January 3, 2021, a class action lawsuit (1:21-cv-07203) was filed in United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, against Meta Materials Inc., f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., on behalf of individuals or entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired, the publicly-traded securities of the Company between September 21, 2020 and December 14, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).
MMAT INVESTORS WITH FINANCIAL LOSSES ARE ENCOURAGED TO DISCUSS JOINING THE CLASS ACTION BY CLICKING “JOIN THE CLASS ACTION.”
INVESTORS WITH FINANCIAL LOSSES ARE ALSO ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT JOHN KEHOE, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 801, JKEHOE@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE META MATERIALS CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.
This press release may constitute attorney advertising.
John Kehoe, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
2157926676, EXT. 801
jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com