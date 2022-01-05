META MATERIALS INC SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION – MMAT Investors Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Meta Materials Inc. (“Meta Materials” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MMAT) violated federal securities laws.

On January 3, 2021, a class action lawsuit (1:21-cv-07203) was filed in United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, against Meta Materials Inc., f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., on behalf of individuals or entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired, the publicly-traded securities of the Company between September 21, 2020 and December 14, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.




