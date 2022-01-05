Submit Release
Black Owned Payroll Company In Dallas Texas Is Committed To Growing The Revenue of Minority Businesses Nationwide

The most popular black-owned payroll company in the U.S. is rolling out services that are designed to help small businesses rebound from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Payroll is working toward building a brighter future for both small businesses and minority-owned businesses across the United States. They focus their efforts on strategies that enhance economic mobility and wealth accumulation in minority communities. To put small business enterprises on an equal playing field against mammoth-sized corporations, Next Generation Payroll focuses its services around three critical areas of business. Operational efficiency, risk management, and growth strategies.

Their payroll & human capital management services help companies acquire and compensate exceptional talent while managing all their tax responsibilities behind the scenes. They provide legal representation for small businesses to help them protect their assets and business interests while implementing insurance policies to minimize risk factors associated with business failure.

They help small businesses develop a corporate growth strategy that results in acquiring multiple locations and achieving a high market penetration that rivals the most significant competitor in their market. With expert knowledge of digital marketing and advertising strategies, they help companies draw in new clients and achieve higher levels of revenue.

To date, 50% of businesses fail within the first five years of operation. Next Generation Payroll seeks to change that narrative and ensure that companies in small cities and minority communities continue to prosper and establish legacies. These objectives can be achieved by:

• Offering cost-effective marketing and Search Engine Optimization strategies to help small businesses obtain more revenue and keep dollars in the local economy.
• Ensure that businesses have greater access to resources and consulting services that are easily accessed by large corporations. Hence, the sharing of knowledge promotes prosperity.
• Create a win-win scenario for minority-owned businesses by removing the roadblocks holding companies back, thereby allowing our communities to focus solely on moving forward.

“We are excited about growing the wealth and success of small businesses in our community; we have no barriers to reaching our potential.” – Bryon Jennings President of Next Generation Payroll.

For more information on the service, visit their website at www.ngpayroll.com or contact them at (214) 396-2200.

Next Generation Payroll: This is a privately held company located in Dallas, TX. On January 1st, 2017, they began providing payroll services, marketing strategies, business insurance, and consulting services to propel businesses to new heights.

BRYON T JENNINGS
Next Generation Payroll
+1 972-645-7101
bryon@ngpayroll.com
