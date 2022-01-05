America’s Future Announces its "Scholarship Award For Excellence" Program
America's Future scholarship program aims to support and encourage young Americans to be actively engaged and leaders in advancing the principles that make America exceptional.”ENGLEWOOD, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Future, Inc. today announced its "Scholarship Award For Excellence" program. The scholarship is open to high school seniors who have demonstrated a distinguished record of scholastic achievement and have initiated a project or program advancing American values and traditions, and the important roles of faith and family in our nation. Five awards of $1,000 each will be given to deserving students planning to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university, certification or apprenticeship training program, or technical/profession school or program. Students are invited to apply online at Scholarship Program. Winners will be announced in the spring.
— Mary O'Neill, Executive Director
“America’s Future is dedicated to helping build the next generation of leaders who are committed to ensuring the future of America as a Constitutional Republic,” said Mary O’Neill, executive director of America’s Future. “Our youth are the future. This scholarship program aims to support and encourage young Americans to be actively engaged in advancing the principles that make America exceptional.”
To apply, students must complete an application and submit an essay or create a video with accompanied materials about their project or initiative that is aligned with at least one of America’s Future guiding principles.
To learn more about America’s Future, please visit www.AmericasFuture.net. For more details about the scholarship and to access the application form, visit www.AmericasFuture.net/scholarships/.
ABOUT AMERICA’S FUTURE, INC.
Founded in 1946, America’s Future, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting the individual rights of every American and our Judeo-Christian values that make America exceptional. We do our work through educational and informational initiatives, strategic partnerships, communications, and networking opportunities that empower Americans to get involved in the fight to preserve the American way of life, now and for generations to come. For information, visit www.AmericasFuture.net.
